Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.5 With Exposure Notification API, Face ID Mask Updates, Group FaceTime Changes and More

by

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.5, major updates that come more than a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.4.1. iOS 13.5 is a major health-related update that brings many features related to the ongoing public health crisis.


The iOS and ‌‌‌iPadOS‌‌‌ 13.5 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 12.4.7 for older devices, with the update bringing security fixes.

The iOS 13.5 update introduces the Exposure Notification API created by Apple and Google, which is designed to allow public health authorities to create COVID-19 contact tracing apps with the aim of slowing the spread of the virus.

Exposure Notification is a behind-the-scenes Bluetooth-based API that will be incorporated into apps created by public health authorities in each country. It does not work without an accompanying app installed, but Apple has added details about Exposure Logging in the Privacy section of the Settings app.


There is an Exposure Logging toggle that will let users opt out of participating in COVID-19 exposure notifications if a COVID-19 app is installed, and the section will provide details on which public health app a user has downloaded.

iOS 13.5 lays the groundwork for Exposure Notifications, and now that the update has been released to the public, health apps from governments and health authorities will be able to be released. So far, more than 22 countries have signed up to participate, and apps that use the API should be coming in the near future. From Apple and Google:

What we’ve built is not an app — rather public health agencies will incorporate the API into their own apps that people install. Our technology is designed to make these apps work better. Each user gets to decide whether or not to opt-in to Exposure Notifications; the system does not collect or use location from the device; and if a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, it is up to them whether or not to report that in the public health app. User adoption is key to success and we believe that these strong privacy protections are also the best way to encourage use of these apps.

Today, this technology is in the hands of public health agencies across the world who will take the lead and we will continue to support their efforts.

Apps that take advantage of the ‌Exposure Notification‌ API will use Bluetooth to communicate with the smartphones of the people around you, and you will be provided with notifications should you come into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 that chooses to share that information. Google and Apple have focused heavily on privacy with the ‌Exposure Notification‌ API, and full details on how ‌Exposure Notification‌ works can be found in our guide.


In addition to creating a foundation for apps to use the ‌Exposure Notification‌ API, iOS (and ‌iPadOS‌) 13.5 make it easier to unlock an iPhone or iPad with a passcode when wearing a mask, due to the large number of people that are regularly wearing face coverings.


With the update, the passcode interface is displayed more quickly when an iOS device detects that a user is wearing a mask that obscures the face after the person swipes up, so it's quicker getting into an ‌iPhone‌ using a passcode than before.

Apple has tweaked Group FaceTime, adding a new toggle to disable the feature that automatically enlarges the tile of the person who is speaking. By default, Group FaceTime features a dynamic view with a tile for each person in the conversation, and the person speaking has a larger tile while the tiles representing the other people fade into the background.


A new "Automatic Prominence" section in the ‌FaceTime‌ part of the Settings app allows the shifting tile sizes to be disabled, displaying all of the people in a Group ‌FaceTime‌ chat in a grid with equal-sized windows regardless who of speaking. A tile can be enlarged with a tap.


There's a new feature in iOS 13.5 for sharing Medical ID information automatically with emergency dispatchers when placing an emergency call. A toggle lets this feature be turned on or off, and there's also a new toggle in the Health app for showing Medical ID info on the Lock screen when an ‌iPhone‌ is locked.


For Apple Music, there's a new feature that lets ‌Apple Music‌ songs be shared directly to Instagram Stories. Tapping the Share button on a song in ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ creates a story with a song title, album name, and animated background, but there's no way to get to ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ from the shared information.


The update patches two security vulnerabilities that affect the Mail app on the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌iPad‌. One of the vulnerabilities allowed an attacker to remotely infect an iOS device by sending emails that consume a significant amount of memory, while another allowed remote code executions.

There are additional bug fixes and features included, as outlined in Apple's release notes:

iOS 13.5 speeds up access to the passcode field on devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask and introduces the ‌Exposure Notification‌ API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities. This update also introduces an option to control automatic prominence of video tiles on Group ‌FaceTime‌ calls and includes bug fixes and other improvements.

Face ID and Passcode
- Simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask
- Passcode field automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen when you are wearing a face mask
- Also works when authenticating with the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes, and other apps that support signing in with Face ID

‌Exposure Notification‌
- ‌Exposure Notification‌ API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities

‌FaceTime‌
- Option to control automatic prominence on Group ‌FaceTime‌ calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks

Emergency Services
- Option to automatically share health and other essential information from your Medical ID with emergency services when you place an emergency call (US only)

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.
- Fixes an issue where users may see a black screen when trying to play streaming video from some websites
- Addresses an issue in the share sheet where suggestions and actions may not load

Apple has separate release notes for ‌iPadOS‌:

‌iPadOS‌ 13.5 speeds up access to the passcode field on devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask and introduces an option to control automatic prominence of video tiles on Group ‌FaceTime‌ calls. This update includes bug fixes and other improvements.

Face ID and Passcode
- Simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask
- Passcode field automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen when you are wearing a face mask
- Also works when authenticating with the ‌App Store‌, Apple Books, ‌Apple Pay‌, iTunes, and other apps that support signing in with Face ID

‌FaceTime‌
- Option to control automatic prominence on Group ‌FaceTime‌ calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.
- Fixes an issue where users may see a black screen when trying to play streaming video from some websites
- Addresses an issue in the share sheet where suggestions and actions may not load
- Resolves security issues, including some that could lead to unexpected memory corruption or stability issues with the Mail app

iOS 13.5 could be one of the last updates to the iOS 13 operating system as Apple prepares to shift its focus to iOS 14. Apple will unveil ‌iOS 14‌ on June 22, when its virtual WWDC event kicks off.

Related Roundups: iOS 13, iPadOS

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
ghanwani
28 minutes ago at 10:03 am
The first time ever I'm feeling sad about an iOS update.



Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
klydefrogg
23 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Hard pass
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jdclifford
15 minutes ago at 10:16 am


Has the beta been buggy or is it just due to the exposure thing you wait?

Betas have been pretty smooth for me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
NavySilver
23 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Password entry without repeatedly attempting Face ID alone has me sold. Now it showed up on my iPad but not the phone yet...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Eorlas
23 minutes ago at 10:08 am
get ready for your FB feeds to erupt with angry notes about "muh freedom!" "bill gates!" "5g causes cancer! no really it's real this time 4g didnt do it but 5g will!" "vaccines!"

the conspiracy theories are gonna love this one xD
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
ScreenSavers
18 minutes ago at 10:12 am
iOS 12.4.7 is also here for A7 devices. Unreal how long they've been supported!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

'Apple Glass' Rumored to Start at $499, Support Prescription Lenses, and More

Tuesday May 19, 2020 6:30 am PDT by
Front Page Tech host and leaker Jon Prosser today shared several alleged details about Apple's rumored augmented reality glasses, including an "Apple Glass" marketing name, $499 starting price, prescription lens option, and more. The marketing name will be "Apple Glass" The glasses will start at $499 with the option for prescription lenses at an extra cost There will be displays in both...
Read Full Article316 comments

Resolutions and Features of All-OLED iPhone 12 Lineup Detailed in New Report

Monday May 18, 2020 10:43 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhones will all use flexible OLEDs sourced from either Samsung, BOE, and LG Display, with some new features like 10-bit color expected, according to a report from display analyst Ross Young. On his site Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Young details "corrections and confirmations" on what we can expect from Apple's upcoming 2020 iPhone lineup, which will consist of...
Read Full Article144 comments

Apple's Plan to Pay $500 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over 'Secretly Throttling' Older iPhones Gets Preliminary Approval

Friday May 15, 2020 2:44 pm PDT by
Apple in March agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accused the company of "secretly throttling" older iPhone models, and now the settlement has been preliminarily approved by a judge. According to Law360, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila in a Zoom hearing provided preliminary approval but said that he wants to extend the final approval deadlines due to the...
Read Full Article179 comments

Hands-On With Comply's Foam Tips for AirPods Pro

Monday May 18, 2020 1:23 pm PDT by
Apple's AirPods Pro ship with silicone tips that fit inside the ears, but people who prefer the tighter or more comfortable fit of foam have been modding their earbuds to add a foam layer. That's no longer necessary, as well-known earphone tips company Comply is now shipping its foam tips that are compatible with AirPods Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We...
Read Full Article69 comments

iPhone 12 Logic Board Appears to Have Leaked

Tuesday May 19, 2020 8:37 am PDT by
An alleged photo of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro logic board is circulating on social media, as noted by the Twitter account L0vetodream. It is unclear exactly which model the board corresponds with at this time or if it is legitimate. The board does not provide us with many visual clues, but one notable aspect is that it has a more elongated design as opposed to the more compact boards...
Read Full Article56 comments

Apple Calls FBI Comments on Lack of Help Unlocking Florida Shooter's iPhone an 'Excuse to Weaken Encryption'

Monday May 18, 2020 1:04 pm PDT by
The United States FBI and Attorney General William Barr in January asked Apple to unlock the iPhones used in a mass shooting at a naval air station in Pensacola, Florida, a capability that Apple has said time and time again that it does not have. Today, the FBI confirmed that it was able to access shooter Mohammed Alshamrani's device, with FBI director Christoper Wray claiming that the FBI...
Read Full Article61 comments

Apple Releases watchOS 6.2.5 With ECG App in Saudi Arabia, New Pride Watch Faces

Monday May 18, 2020 12:11 pm PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 6.2.5, the eighth update to the watchOS 6 operating system that's designed to run on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.2.5 comes over a month after the release of watchOS 6.2.1, an update that introduced a FaceTime bug fix. Image via Reddit watchOS 6.2.5 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to ...
Read Full Article78 comments

Apple Seeds GM Version of iOS and iPadOS 13.5 to Developers With Exposure Notification API, Face ID Mask Updates and More [Update: Public Beta Available]

Monday May 18, 2020 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today seeded golden master versions of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.5 updates to developers, one week after seeding the fourth betas and over a month after releasing iOS and iPadOS 13.4 with iCloud Folder Sharing, iPad trackpad support, and more. GM versions denote the final versions of the software that will be released to the public. iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.5 can be downloaded...
Read Full Article44 comments

Top Stories: 10.8-Inch iPad, Apple Glasses, AirPods Studio, iPhone 12, and 14-Inch MacBook Pro Rumors

Saturday May 16, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
With Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro now out the door and there still being about six weeks until WWDC, much of the Apple news this week focused on rumors. We heard new information about larger displays for Apple's cheaper iPad models, the so-called Apple Glasses, and Apple's high-end "AirPods Studio" headphones. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Other rumors...
Read Full Article8 comments

iOS 14 Leak Shows Off Apple-Branded QR Codes Found in 'Gobi' AR App

Monday May 18, 2020 11:08 am PDT by
A leaked version of the iOS 14 update has been circulating for a few months, giving us an idea of what Apple is working on behind the scenes for the new update. Details about iOS 14 have been trickling out, and today, Josh Constine (formerly of TechCrunch) has shared leaked Apple QR codes, details about Apple's work on an AR app, and sounds for the upcoming Apple Tags in his Moving Product...
Read Full Article38 comments