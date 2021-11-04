Apple Stores to Drop Mask Requirement for Customers in Many U.S. States

Apple will no longer require customers to wear a mask to enter many of its retail stores in the United States, reports Bloomberg. Mask mandates will disappear at several stores starting on Friday due to positive trends in vaccinations and declining COVID-19 cases.



More than 100 stores will drop the mask mandate starting Friday, with the policy then expanding to additional stores based on local COVID-19 data. Apple has 270 stores in the United States. Apple shared the new policy with employees in a memo that was obtained by Bloomberg.

After careful review, the Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) team, along with leadership, have determined it's safe to update our guidance on masks for customers in your store. The positive trends in vaccinations, testing, and case counts for your area have made this change possible.

Customers will be able to enter Apple retail locations vaccinated or unvaccinated, and Apple will not require proof of vaccination. In areas like Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area where mask wearing is still mandated, masks will still need to be worn in Apple Stores.

Though Apple is dropping mask mandates for customers in some areas, Apple employees will need to continue to wear masks at this time.

Apple says that it plans to continue to monitor local guidance and COVID data throughout the holiday season, making adjustments as required.