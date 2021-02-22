Apple Donations Help Ship Over 15 Million COVID-19 Tests Across the US

Apple's $10 million donation to COPAN Diagnostics from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund led to more than 15 million COVID-19 tests being shipped across the United States, according to an Apple press release.

Apple's chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, said the company is proud of its continued funding to support frontline healthcare workers who are battling the pandemic across the United States.



"We are proud our Advanced Manufacturing Fund is supporting companies like COPAN who are playing a critical role in the fight against COVID-19 and assisting healthcare professionals and communities across the country."

Apple says that it's continuing to work with COPAN and more than a dozen other companies to find new and innovative ways to increase the production of COVID-19 tests by developing new machinery at COPAN's facility in Southern California.

Apple's Advanced Manufacturing Fund is "designed to foster and support the innovative production and high-skill jobs." Apple's investment in the fund so far accounts for more than $1.3 billion and supports 450,000 suppliers jobs across all 50 states.