Apple Maps Displays COVID-19 Guidelines for Airports Worldwide

The Apple Maps app was this week updated with new COVID-19 guidelines for airports, providing iPhone, iPad, and Mac users with a quick look at COVID-19 travel requirements and easy access to each airport's full list of guidelines.



Airport data is being provided by the Airports Council International, with the information displayed at the top of each airport card. The Airports Council International collects the COVID-19 information directly from airports.

"The recovery of air travel will rely on passenger confidence in the industry's focus on their health and welfare," said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. "Having this information displayed in ‌Apple Maps‌ will help to make this crucial data much more broadly accessible to passengers. This will help passengers to plan their journeys and be reassured that their health and safety remains a priority for the industry as we all work towards a sustained return to operations and global connectivity. Collaboration remains key to a globally coordinated recovery and we are grateful to our members for the partnership we have forged to deliver this important tool that will contribute to the rebuilding of passenger confidence in air travel."

Right now, the app appears to support a selection of airports across the U.S. and other countries, but any airport that wishes to participate can sign up through the ACI Health Measures Portal.