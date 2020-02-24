In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Over Half of Apple's Retail Stores in China Reopened Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak
Most locations that have been reopened continue to operate on shortened hours, with some open for less than eight hours a day. Additional stores are expected to reopen as soon as this week, but there is no word on when all Apple Stores in China will be operational.
Apple last week said that its March quarter revenue will fall short of expectations because of constrained iPhone supplies worldwide and lower customer demand for Apple products in China caused by store closures.
The shuttered stores and limited hours have significantly reduced customer traffic, and though Apple's supplier factories in areas outside of the Hubei province have reopened, ramp up to full production on devices has been slower than expected.
According to a second report from Bloomberg, Apple's iPhone sales started dropping in January as the coronavirus spread. Numbers supplied by a UBS research note that includes official Chinese data suggests iPhone sales fell 28 percent compared to the prior month, which is a larger than normal decline for that time of the year.
February sales numbers are expected to be "far worse" due to supply and demand issues related to the outbreak.
Apple has said it is continuing to monitor the coronavirus situation and will provide additional information during its next quarterly earnings call in April.
Amazing how the media hype machine can whip up a panic over a flu virus. The media loves this btw. However Spring is right around the corner and with it goes the corona flu virus. Everyone is going to feel very silly in a few months for panicking over nothing
The bottom line is, when your Government:
* quarantines 50% of your population
* bans any travel, even down the street, without a permit
* marches quarantine violators to re-education camps
* runs two city cremation units at full capacity for weeks
* starts up 40 additional incinerators
* uses the military to run point on infection control
* stops nearly the entire workforce in half the country
...then the official story is nothing but propaganda lies. No country commits economic suicide for a "flu" virus that has killed a couple thousand people in a country of 1.7 billion.
This is a lot worse than what you are hearing.
The media can cause a public panic forcing govts to act irrationally causing more panic. This is a non event that will be for the history books in a few weeks
I get that we don’t know how long this thing will be going on for but it’s gotten worse and less contained since they made the decision to close stores in the first place
