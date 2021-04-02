All 20 Apple Stores in France to Close Again Under Third Lockdown

Apple is once again closing all of its retail locations in France due to the ongoing health crisis, the first time since last year where all 20 locations have been closed, MacGeneration reports.



France currently remains on heightened alert due to the pandemic, with some regions under stricter lockdowns than others. The majority of Apple Stores in the country have remained closed, while others such as Apple Champs-Élysées, Apple Opéra, Apple Marché Saint-Germain, and Apple Lille, remained open for customers according to MacGeneration.

Apple says that the closures will be temporary and offers no date for when customers can expect them to reopen. Stores that were open previously, such as Apple Champs-Élysées and Apple Opéra, will remain open until Saturday, April 3, for customers to pick up current online orders or attend a Genius Bar appointment that was scheduled before April 3.

However, even with stores open, Apple has in place strict measures such as social distancing, mask-wearing, and temperature checks. Apple has taken a cautious approach to closing and reopening its stores as the pandemic situation differs. As of March 1, all 270 Apple Stores in the United States are open.