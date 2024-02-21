Apple's 2024 iPad Mini: All the Rumors So Far

Apple's seventh-generation iPad mini is rumored to be launching this year, according to multiple sources. Keep reading to learn what the rumors say we can expect from Apple's small form factor tablet.



The current iPad mini was released in September 2021, and includes a 8.3-inch display, a USB-C port, a Touch ID power button, an A15 Bionic chip, 5G support on cellular models, a 12-megapixel rear camera, second-generation Apple Pencil support, and more.

Display Changes

According to one rumor, the seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌'s screen assembly will be rotated to reduce the effect of "jelly scrolling" that some users complain about with the current model when viewed in portrait orientation.



The term refers to a noticeable effect when scrolling vertically through text-based content like a webpage or document, where each line of text appears to tilt down towards the left of the screen as it passes by. The effect makes it look as though one side of the display is responding faster than the other when a finger drags to scroll the page.

Apple says the phenomenon is normal behavior for LCD iPads, but based on user feedback, it can appear more obvious and distracting when observed on the ‌‌‌iPad mini‌'s smaller screen‌‌. Apple reportedly plans to rotate the screen assembly to reduce the jelly scrolling effect in portrait orientation, but whether that will merely move the issue to landscape orientation is unknown.

Internal Upgrades

We are expecting the seventh-generation iPad mini to be updated with a faster chip, likely the A16 Bionic, though the A17 or even an M-series chip is a possibility.



If Apple goes with the A16 Bionic, it will put the ‌iPad mini‌ on par with the iPhone 14 Pro, ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max, iPhone 15, and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus. The chip would deliver around 10% better performance, 50% more GPU memory bandwidth, and a new image processor (ISP) compared to the current model.

The tablet will also likely get support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, two of the latest standards that Apple has been adding to other recent product updates. Apple already added Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support to the latest iPad Pro, iPhone 15 Pro models, and most new Macs.

Camera Upgrades

Updated front and rear cameras are expected to be added to the iPad mini this year. The current ‌iPad mini‌ shares the same cameras found across all current iPad models: A 12-megapixel rear camera with an ƒ/1.8 aperture, and a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front-facing camera with an ƒ/2.4 aperture.



Given that it has been over 850 days since the current iPad mini was released, upgraded cameras are almost certain to be included in the seventh-generation model.

New Colors

New color options are on the way for the new iPad mini, according to one rumor. The current ‌iPad mini‌ is available in Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, and Purple.



There's no information on what colors Apple could adopt, but it could potentially take inspiration from its ‌standard iPhone 15‌ models, which come in Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink color options.

What Not to Expect (Yet)

120Hz ProMotion

The new seventh-generation iPad mini will not feature a 120Hz ProMotion display, one leaker with alleged supply chain sources has claimed.



Suggestions that Apple could conceivably adopt ProMotion for a next-generation ‌iPad mini‌ began to receive attention when the "jelly scrolling" phenomenon was identified shortly after the iPad mini 6 was released in September 2021.

OLED Display

After bringing OLED technology to the iPad Pro this year, Apple is rumored to be planning to expand OLED displays to the iPad mini in the future, but not for a couple of years yet. An iPad mini with an OLED display could be introduced in 2026, according to separate reports.



Apple has apparently not yet fully committed to bringing the more advanced display technology to its mid-range tablets, and may be planning to review how the market responds to the first iPad Pro models that feature OLED displays, which are expected to launch as early as March 2024.

Foldable iPad Mini

Apple is rumored to be working on a foldable device that's around 7 to 8 inches in size and that could ultimately replace Apple's 8.3-inch iPad mini.



Samsung Display and LG Display have reportedly already been sending samples of 7-inch and 8-inch foldable panels to Apple since last year, but Apple is said to be reviewing a launch timeframe for the device between 2026 and 2027.

Apple plans to update its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, according to a November report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, while iPad Pro and iPad Air models are expected as soon as March, the release of a seventh-generation iPad mini could be a little further away. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo more recently claimed that the iPad mini 7 is last on Apple's 2024 iPad production roadmap, after its Q1 mass production plans were delayed until the second half of the year.