In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple's iPhone 12 Preparations May Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus Travel Restrictions
Production of new devices usually kicks off in the summer, but during the first months of the year, Apple employees visit China to perfect assembly processes with manufacturing partners like Foxconn. Reuters spoke to former Apple employees who said that it "could be bad" if Apple's engineers haven't been able to meet up with Foxconn engineers in China to plan iPhone 12 production.
"They probably have one assembly line they're trying things out on," said one of the former employees who asked not to be named discussing production matters.People familiar with Apple's process for device prototyping to manufacturing said that work typically picks up after the Lunar New Year. By February, Apple is normally in the late stages of engineering validation, where Foxconn workers assemble a small number of devices and the manufacturing process is reviewed.
"Are Apple's engineers with the Foxconn engineers? If they are, they're probably making progress. But if they're not, if they're quarantined, that could be bad."
Reuters says that delays at this stage can eat into the time Apple needs to finalize orders for chips and other iPhone components that need to be made well in advance of when full production begins.
In March and April, Apple and Foxconn engineers work together to set up assembly lines and do trial runs, with final adjustments coming in April and May. One person familiar with Apple's process told Reuters that it's "very complicated" and there are "so many variables in the environment."
Supply chain experts have said that Apple still has time to keep the iPhone schedule on track, but the travel restrictions have made it difficult.
"There is no face-to-face work being done," an executive at a semiconductor firm that supplies smartphone companies and works with teams in China said, speaking generally about phone production cycles.Foxconn and other Apple suppliers were shut down for multiple days in February and while factories are now up and running, they're not operating at full production capacity due to labor shortages, travel restrictions, and quarantines. Senior Foxconn officials are working remotely from Taipei and have not returned to China on a large scale.
"And the word is, that's probably not going to change for another month at best. You're really talking about two lost months, which in the consumer electronics cycle is huge."
U.S. airlines like United, which Apple often uses, have also suspended many flights to China. United will not be resuming flights to Beijing, Chengdu, Hong Kong, and Shanghai until April 24. People who do visit China are also subjected to health screenings and other restrictions when returning to the United States.
Apple has already warned investors that it will not be able to meet revenue goals for the March quarter due to device shortages and store closures in China, which have impacted device sales, and the company will provide additional info on the impact of the coronavirus during its April earnings call.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Right, with a price tag of $3k. Sure
Any more sensible comments?
No, same price. Why would it cost $3K? Apple is saying parts for the iPhone are made all over the world. It is assembled in China.
Any more sensible comments?
Perhaps Apple should make iPhones in NA.
but that will eat into the profit......
Perhaps Apple should make iPhones in NA.
Makes me wonder how many fit and healthy people are carrying it and just think it’s a really bad flu? Somehow my kids haven’t gotten it so far which is amazing. All this stuff worries me since my daughter had been hospitalized for respiratory issues in the past (RSV) and has asthma so she seems more susceptible to Covid-19 possibly killing her.
All their coronavirus patients are cured. not sure how as a vaccine not public yet
Cheap labor in Vietnam
And vietnam not practicing war games against the USA like Russia and China are currently doing
Looks like Samsung Galaxy S20 is going to sell a ton of phones! with no iPhone 12 competition
[ Read All Comments ]