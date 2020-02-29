In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Sends Care Packages to Employees Stranded in China's Wenzhou City and Hubei Province by Coronavirus
While over half of Apple Stores have reopened on shortened hours in China, many retail, corporate, and manufacturing staff remain at home. Families who have received the care packages are said to be "moved" by Apple's efforts.
A letter enclosed in each parcel says that the iPads are provided for children's online learning or to help pass the time during the "prolonged stay at home."
Dear Colleagues in Hubei and Wenzhou,At Apple's annual shareholder meeting on February 26, CEO Tim Cook commented on the prioritization of employee health and safety amidst the challenges of the outbreak. Last month he outlined plans to donate to coronavirus relief efforts in China, and in February, when Apple announced that it would not reach its March revenue goals, Cook said the company was more than doubling its donation.
We hope this note finds you heathy and well. Since the last communication with you, we understand that you are all staying strong in this challenging time. We understand the difficulties you are facing and would like to provide our best support to you and your families. Hubei and the city of Wuhan have been hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, which has now claimed 2,835 lives in China.
We are sending our best wishes to you, on behalf of the entire Apple Team, together with another CareKit for you and your families. In the kit, you will find comfort items and an iPad which can be used to facilitate children's online learning or help pass the time during the prolonged stay at home.
In addition, a series of counselling and consultation services have been prepared especially for you to help you through this time.
Apple's stock price has seen major fluctuations in recent days due to coronavirus causing uncertainty in the global markets.
They have 123,000 worldwide employees.
Better to be employed for Apple than work for Apple . . . two overlapping but different things. The number of employees they have per their revenue is ridiculously low.
Struggling to figure out how the usual naysayers will turn this into a bad thing.
Perhaps something along the lines of this
"Nescafe coffee? Apple was valued at over $1 trillion and they ship them Nescafe? Apple really along with gave them low quality products. Not only that, there's so not enough there, they should have given everyone a 16 inch MacBook Pro and 6 months worth of food/drink, it's just not good enough and is embarrassing"
Does that sound about right?
Throw in a “Timmy” or a “Tim Apple” and it sounds about right.
