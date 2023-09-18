Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Ultra 2 Buyer's Guide: 25 Differences Compared

by

At its "Wonderlust" event in 2023, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple announced the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Apple Watch Ultra is a relatively new kind of smartwatch from Apple with a focus on withstanding extreme environments, a high level of durability, extended battery life, and additional features to aid activities like diving and exploration.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Ultra 2 Buyers Guide
Both the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ feature the S9 chip, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, an Always-On Retina display, IP6X dust resistance, and more, but there are significant differences between the two devices.

With as little as $50 between the 45mm stainless steel ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and the Apple Watch Ultra, some prospective customers will be weighing up whether it is worth spending a little extra to get the 49mm Ultra model. While there is a $400 difference between the 41mm aluminum ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and the Apple Watch Ultra, the high-end model offers a set of features to address specific challenges, so it may even be worth it for some of these buyers.

‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ Apple Watch Ultra (second-generation)
Aluminum casing Aerospace-grade titanium casing
Front crystal curves at edges onto shaped aluminum casing Lighter, corrosion resistant case with raised edges to protect the flat sapphire front crystal
Digital Crown with haptic feedback and side button Digital Crown with haptic feedback, side button, and customizable Action button
45mm or 41 mm case size (vertical) 49mm casing size (vertical)
10.7mm thickness 14.4mm thickness
Weighs 31.9 grams to 51.5 grams Weighs 61.4 grams
Ion-X front glass (aluminum) or sapphire crystal (stainless steel) Sapphire crystal front glass
Curved display with refractive edge Flat display
904 sq mm (41mm) or 1,143 sq mm (45mm) display area 1164 sq mm display area
352 by 430 pixels (41mm) or 396 by 484 pixels (45mm) 410 by 502 pixels
Up to 2,000 nits brightness Up to 3,000 nits brightness
Exclusive Wayfinder and Modular Ultra faces
Night Mode for low-visibility conditions
Single speaker Dual speakers
Single microphone Triple-microphone array with beamforming and wind noise migitation
GPS (L1) Precision dual-frequency GPS (L1 and L5)
86-decibel Siren to attract attention
Water resistant to 50m Water resistant to 100m
Swimproof Swimproof and recreational dive to 40m
Tested to MIL-STD 810H
EN13319 certification
Water temperature sensor, depth gauge, and dive computer app
Up to 18-hour battery life, up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode Up to 36-hour battery life, up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode
Available in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Pink, and PRODUCT(RED) (aluminum) or Silver, Graphite, or Gold (stainless steel) Natural titanium finish only
Starts at $399 (aluminum) and $699 (stainless steel) Priced at $799

The Apple Watch Ultra offers specific capabilities to address the requirements of those who need their Apple Watch to provide assistance in challenging environments. If you need a more durable Apple Watch with features like a brighter display, louder speakers, a more reliable GPS, better water resistance, and more, the Apple Watch Ultra is undoubtedly the best choice.

The Apple Watch Ultra is also the largest and most feature-rich Apple Watch option available, not to mention that it offers the first true redesign of the device since its introduction in 2015. For technology enthusiasts, Apple Watch Ultra represents a way to get a new Apple Watch experience with the top specifications. Features like longer battery life and a larger, brighter display are also highly accessible, and will be beneficial to all users. As such, some customers may still be inclined to choose the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ over the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌, even if they do not need it for use in challenging environments.

As the largest Apple Watch model to date, the size of the Apple Watch Ultra will not be for everyone. If you already prefer the 41mm Apple Watch casing size, the Apple Watch Ultra may be far too large for you. If in doubt, it may be worth heading to an Apple Store and trying on the Apple Watch Ultra in person to get to grips with the size and determine if it is too big and bulky for you.

Similarly, the Apple Watch Ultra's look may not appeal to some buyers. If you prefer the stainless steel Apple Watch and are looking for a more fashion-focused smartwatch that pairs well with premium bands, the more aggressive, rugged design of the Apple Watch Ultra may not be for you.

If the Apple Watch Ultra is out of your price range but you still want to use your Apple Watch in challenging environments, it is worth bearing in mind that the Series 9 still offers a durable design with a strong front crystal, water resistance, and many of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌'s software features like waypoint marking.

The ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ has a lot to offer, especially for the subset of users who can take advantage of all of its capabilities, so it is certainly worth considering when purchasing a new model, but the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ is still a compelling all-around option that comes in at a lower price point with a subtler design.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 9
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now), Apple Watch Ultra (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

iOS 17 and iPhones Feature

iOS 17 Launching Tomorrow for iPhones With These 10 New Features

Sunday September 17, 2023 12:35 pm PDT by
In June, Apple announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features and changes for the iPhone. Following over three months of beta testing, the free software update will be released this Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have recapped 10 key features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, with additional features coming later this year. The update should be released to...
Read Full Article174 comments
iphone 15 lineup store

iPhone 15 Battery Capacities Revealed in Regulatory Database

Friday September 15, 2023 4:15 am PDT by
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 15 lineup, but MySmartPrice has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. The Chinese regulatory listing reveals that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and a wattage of 12.981Wh, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274mAh battery and a wattage of 12.70Wh. Battery capacities for the full...
Read Full Article144 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Shipping Estimates Extend Into November

Friday September 15, 2023 5:35 am PDT by
Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max today, and shipping estimates for the devices on Apple's online store are already beginning to slip into November for many configurations. As of 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max is facing up to a 6-7 week shipping estimate for some configurations on Apple's online store, while the iPhone ...
Read Full Article319 comments
iphone 15 preparing to ship

Some iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Pre-Orders Now 'Preparing to Ship' Ahead of September 22 Launch

Friday September 15, 2023 1:36 pm PDT by
Apple this morning began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and now just hours later, the first orders have moved into the "preparing to ship" phase as Apple prepares to send the new iPhones out to customers. Customers in the United States should soon be able to begin tracking their orders through the UPS My Choice feature, or...
Read Full Article117 comments
iPhone 15 USB C Port Event Still

iPhone 15 Models Have 'Completely Standard' USB-C Port Without Restrictions on Accessories

Friday September 15, 2023 8:10 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with a "completely standard" USB-C port without any restrictions on cables or accessories, according to Ars Technica's Andrew Cunningham. For previous iPhones with the Lightning connector, Apple limits the functionality of some cables and accessories that are not certified through its "Made for iPhone"...
Read Full Article234 comments
iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Pre Orders Live Feature

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Models Now Available for Pre-Order

Friday September 15, 2023 5:01 am PDT by
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max through its online storefront and the Apple Store app. The Apple Store app is typically the quickest way to get a pre-order in as it is often accessible before the website comes up. Pre-orders are being accepted in more than 40 countries and regions around the world, and those who used...
Read Full Article840 comments