10 Hidden Messages Features in iOS 17

by

If you're an ‌‌iPhone‌‌ user you know how the Messages app works. But when Apple released iOS 17 last year, it introduced an overhauled interface for the Messages app that includes several useful hidden functions and customization options that might not be obvious to the average user.

iOS 17 Messages Feature
Below, we've collected 10 of our favorite tips that we hope will make your Messages experience more convenient and enjoyable.

1. Faster Access to Photo Library

Previously in iOS 16, sharing photos involved tapping the Photos icon in the row of apps below the text input field to access your Camera Roll. But in ‌iOS 17‌ the ‌Photos‌ button is gone, which makes it appear as though you have to tap the + button to the left of the text field to reveal the option.

photos messages
Thankfully, accessing your photos doesn't have to involve two steps instead of one. If you press and hold the + button, you will be dropped straight into your photo library, ready to select the pictures you want to send.

messages photos

2. Customize Messages Menu

When you tap the "+" button in Messages to bring up the column of options, they are arranged in a default order. From the top, there's Camera, Photos, Stickers, Cash (where available), Audio, and Location. At the very bottom is a More button which when tapped reveals any other installed Messages apps (you can also swipe up to reveal this hidden list).

You can reorganize the apps in the list and bring your most-used apps nearer to the top, and even bring up more apps from the "More" section to the first screen of options, in the following way.

move imessage apps
To move an app within the same screen, press and hold on its icon, then drag it to your preferred location and let go. To move an app up to the first page of icons, simply do the same, but drag it up to the top of the screen and place it where you want.

3. Quicker Replies

Before iOS 17, replying to a specific chat bubble in the Messages app involved long pressing on it, then hitting reply. But Apple's swipe to reply feature speeds up the process, and helps you keep track of which message bubble you're replying to with some visual cues.

  1. Select an iMessage conversation, find the specific message you want to reply to, then swipe right on it.
  2. The selected message will be highlighted and a text box will appear, allowing you to type your reply and hit Send.
  3. To return to the main conversation, tap the blurred background.

messages

Notice the visual thread that indicates the nested connection between your reply and the original message, which is particularly helpful in group conversations to keep track of who is replying to whom. Remember that everyone in a group conversation can read your inline replies. If you don't want this, start a new conversation with the person you want to reply to. Also, bear in mind that swipe to reply only works on iMessages and not for regular SMS texts.

4. Turn Live Photos into Live Stickers

In iOS 17, you can take subjects in your Live Photos and turn them into Live Stickers for use in Messages and elsewhere. As the name suggests, Live Stickers are basically looping animated stickers that you can share with family and friends.

  1. Tap the + button to the left of the text input field, then tap the Stickers option.
  2. Select the Stickers icon in the row of sticker apps, then tap the big + button in the stickers menu.
  3. Next, tap Live below the image search bar, then select a Live Photo.stickers

  4. Tap Add Sticker at the bottom of the screen, then tap the sticker you just made to select it, ready for sending. Alternatively, press and hold the sticker, then drag it to an earlier part of the conversation.
  5. You can also long press on the sticker to rearrange it in your collection, add an effect, or delete it. Note that if you add an effect to your creation with the Add Effect option, it will cease to be a Live Sticker and instead become a standard static sticker.
    stickers

5. Use Emoji as Stickers

In iOS 17, Apple treats all standard emoji as stickers, allowing them to be used in just the same way as actual stickers. What that essentially means is that you aren't limited to inserting them in a conversation. You can also drag them anywhere on a message bubble. You can even layer them on top of one another to create little emoji scenes.

  1. In a Messages conversation, tap the Emoji button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  2. Press and hold on an emoji in the list, then drag it up onto the message bubble that you want to react to and release your finger. (Note that you can drag more emoji onto the same message bubble with the same action.)
    2use emojis as stickers messages

  3. To edit emoji stickers on a message bubble, press and hold the emoji, then tap Sticker Details in the popup menu.
  4. To delete an emoji sticker, swipe left on it, then tap the red Trash button that appears.
  5. Tap Done to return to the conversation.
    1use emojis as stickers messages

6. Manage Sticker Apps

Standard sticker packs still feature in iOS 17, but the way you access and manage them has changed since iOS 16. The following steps show you how to access, rearrange, and delete installed sticker apps on your iPhone.

  1. In a conversation thread, tap the + button to the left of the text input field.
  2. Tap Stickers in the vertical menu.
  3. Below the text input field, swipe left across the installed sticker apps all the way to the end of the row, then tap the Edit button.
    messages

  4. To rearrange the sticker apps as you want them to appear in the previous row, press the three lines beside an app and drag it up or down to your preferred to location.
  5. To delete a sticker app, tap Edit in the top left, then tap the red delete button next to the app in question.
  6. To finish, tap Done in the top right.
    messages

7. Use Search Filters

Previously in iOS 16, you could type a word or phrase in the search field of Apple's Messages app and it would return matching results, but there was no way to filter messages to more easily find what you were looking for. For example, if you were looking for a message from a friend called "John" that had the word "dinner" in it, you would have to search for "dinner" and then scroll through a bunch of messages from anybody and everybody containing that word.

messages search filters
Thankfully, in iOS 17, Apple improved the search function so that you can combine search queries and narrow down results to quickly find the messages that you're looking for. If you're looking for an image or link from a certain person, for example, first type in the person's name, then tap "Messages with: [person's name]".

Next, select the "Photo" or "Link" filter that appears, and Messages will narrow down the search results further. You can then enter an additional keyword and Messages will show you any links or pictures containing the word. Alternatively, you can start a search with a keyword and then filter the results by person, link, photo, or location.

8. Save Audio Messages

Another smaller improvement in Messages in iOS 17 is that it's a lot clearer where audio messages are kept when you choose to save them. In iOS 16, pressing and holding an audio message brought up a Save option in the pop-up menu, but after tapping it, it was not obvious where to go to locate the file.

save to voice memos
‌iOS 17‌, Apple fixed this issue by replacing the "Save" option with "Save to Voice Memos". After tapping it, all you need to do then is open the Voice Memos app, where you'll find the audio message at the top of the list. From there, you can opt to enhance the recording, skip silences, give the memo an identifying name, and delete it when you no longer need it.

9. Adjust Audio Message Speed

When you receive an audio message, you aren't limited to listening to it at the speed it was recored. If the message includes periodic silences or the person is speaking slowly, you might want to play it back at a faster speed.

audio message
Simply long press on the play button to reveal a menu of playback speed options, including 1x, 1.25x, 1.5x, and 2x.

10. Send Audio Messages Faster

If you tend to send lots of audio messages in succession, you don't need to keep tapping the + button to reveal the Audio option to record another one.

audio message
Messages remembers the last kind of message you sent, and will display an audio waveform icon at the right-hand side of the text input field that you can conveniently press and hold to record your next audio message.

Tag: Messages

Top Rated Comments

Someyoungguy Avatar
Someyoungguy
16 minutes ago at 04:44 am
The UI is a mess - drag paradigm mixed in with tap and long press. Jobs is truly gone from this OS.

Edit: What I mean is, to do one type of operation, say, putting an object on a message, adding drag is inconsistent and not something that I think he would have approved of.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Said iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Expand to These 8 U.S. States

Monday February 12, 2024 7:51 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Read Full Article
iPhone 7 Plus Jet Black feature

Did You Have an iPhone 7? You Could Receive Up to $349 From Apple

Wednesday February 14, 2024 3:00 am PST by
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Read Full Article
iOS 18 Mock iPhone 16 Feature Gray

iPhone 16 Rumored to Feature 'Significantly' Upgraded Neural Engine for iOS 18's Generative AI Features

Wednesday February 14, 2024 12:22 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation A18 and M4 chips for future iPhone and Mac models will feature an upgraded Neural Engine with "significantly" more cores, according to a report today from the Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News. An upgraded Neural Engine would improve performance for AI/machine learning tasks. iOS 18 is rumored to have new generative AI features for Siri, Shortcuts, Messages,...
Read Full Article143 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18: All the Rumors and New Features Expected So Far

Thursday February 15, 2024 8:54 am PST by
iOS 18 is still months away from being unveiled, but there are already rumors and expectations for the software update, as outlined below. iOS 18 is rumored to include new ChatGPT-like generative AI features for Siri and several built-in Apple apps. The update is expected to add RCS support to the Messages app for an improved texting experience with Android users. A sketchy rumor claimed...
Read Full Article70 comments
Facebook Feature

Apple Responds to Meta's Plan to Charge 30% Fee on Boosted Posts Purchased Through App Store

Thursday February 15, 2024 10:39 am PST by
In October 2022, Apple updated its App Store Review Guidelines to clarify that sales of "boosted" posts in social media apps must use the App Store's in-app purchase system. Apple thereby receives up to a 30% cut of these sales. As a result of that clarification, Meta today announced that it will soon charge advertisers a 30% fee when they purchase boosted posts through the Facebook and...
Read Full Article133 comments
iPhone 15 General Feature Black

iOS 17.3 Added New Feature That Every iPhone User Should Know About

Friday February 16, 2024 6:28 am PST by
Apple's recent iOS 17.3 software update includes an important new feature that all iPhone users should know about: Stolen Device Protection. The Wall Street Journal last year reported about thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars. With knowledge of the passcode, the thief can then change the victim's Apple ID password, turn off ...
Read Full Article
New Macs iPads iOS 17 4

New MacBook Airs and iPads, iOS 17.4, and More Expected Next Month

Monday February 12, 2024 9:08 am PST by
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
Read Full Article92 comments