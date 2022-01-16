Apple Requiring Employees to Submit Proof of COVID-19 Booster Shot or Face Frequent Testing

Apple will require retail and corporate employees to submit proof of receiving a COVID-19 booster shot, or else face frequent testing to enter the workplace, the company announced in an internal email obtained by The Verge.



"Due to waning efficacy of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster shot is now part of staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination to protect against severe disease," Apple said in the internal email, according to The Verge.

The report claims that once an Apple employee becomes eligible for a booster shot, they will have four weeks to submit proof of receiving the third dose. Employees who do not comply with this requirement will be subjected to frequent tests to enter an Apple retail store, partner store, or office starting February 15, the report adds.

Employees who do submit proof of any COVID-19 vaccination will also be subjected to testing to enter the workplace starting January 24, but it is not immediately clear if this requirement applies to both retail and corporate employees, the report said.