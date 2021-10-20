Apple Requiring Unvaccinated Corporate Employees to Be Tested for COVID-19 Daily

Apple corporate employees who are unvaccinated or who have not shared their vaccination status with Apple will need to undergo a COVID-19 test each time they come into the office, reports Bloomberg.



An employee going into the office on a daily basis would need to be tested each day of the week under the new rules. Apple is still stopping short of implementing a vaccine mandate that would require employees to be vaccinated to return to the office. Apple corporate employees that have been vaccinated will need to do a rapid test once per week.

As for retail staff, unvaccinated employees will need to test twice per week instead of on a daily basis, and vaccinated retail employees will need to take a rapid test once per week.

Employees submitting to testing will be able to use at-home rapid tests that can be picked up from Apple's corporate offices and retail stores. Tests take 15 minutes and require employees to self-report the results.

Many other tech companies have implemented vaccine mandates, which Apple has declined to do so far, but as Bloomberg points out, Apple may soon need to change its rules. The Biden administration is requiring all federal contractors to require their employees to be vaccinated by December 8, and Apple sells products to the government.

Apple has asked employees to provide their vaccination status by October 24, and they'll also need to provide proof in the near future. The new testing requirements go into effect on November 1.

Apple is now planning for employees to return to the office at least three days per week starting in January.