Apple Maps Displays COVID-19 Vaccination Locations in United States
Apple today updated its Maps app to display nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers across the United States to make it easier for people to find an appropriate location to receive the vaccination when eligible.
Vaccine location listings include operating hours, address, phone number, and a link to the provider's website where Apple Maps users can get more information about available vaccines and book an appointment.
Apple has also introduced a Siri integration for vaccines. You can ask Siri "Where can I get a COVID vaccination?" to be directed to a nearby location.
VaccineFinder, a free online service from the Boston's Children Hospital is providing the data for the new Apple Maps feature, and the initial rollout includes more than 20,000 locations. Apple plans to add more sites in the coming weeks. Healthcare providers, labs, and other businesses can also submit information on COVID-19 testing or vaccination locations on Apple's Business Register Page, and once validated, the info may be displayed on Apple Maps.
Apple Maps also includes COVID-19 testing locations in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States, along with COVID-19 modules for businesses to share special hours and other information.
