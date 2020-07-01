Apple Closing Stores in Southern California, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas, Utah and More

As COVID-19 cases in the United States continue to climb, Apple is closing more of its retail stores in multiple states. This week, Apple is shuttering additional stores in California, Florida, Mississippi, Texas, Utah, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, and Oklahoma.



The coronavirus has been spreading rapidly in Florida, Southern California, Texas, and other states where Apple is shutting down access to its retail locations, and as of this week, 77 stores that had reopened have been closed once again.

9to5Mac has been keeping up with all of the stores that are closing this week and has published a full list of the stores that will be closed today and tomorrow.

California

Glendale Galleria

Northridge

Pasadena

The Grove

Third St. Promenade

Century City

Manhattan Village

Beverly Center

Sherman Oaks

Topanga

Los Cerritos

The Americana at Brand

Valencia Town Center

Victoria Gardens

The Oaks

Alabama

The Summit

Georgia

Cumberland Mall

Perimeter

Lenox Square

Avalon

Mall of Georgia

Idaho

Boise Towne Square

Louisiana

Baton Rouge

Lakeside Shopping Center

Nevada

Fashion Show

The Forum Shops

Town Square

Summerlin

Oklahoma

Penn Square

Woodland Hills

Florida

St. Johns Town Center

University Town Center

Mississippi

Renaissance at Colony Park

Texas

Barton Creek

Domain Northside

La Cantera

North Star

Knox Street

Northpark Center

Galleria Dallas

Ciello Vista Mall

Southlake Town Square

University Park Village

Utah

Station Park

Fashion Place

City Creek Center

For stores that are closing this week, Apple is allowing customers to pick up existing online orders and repaired devices through Friday, July 3. There is no word on when stores will reopen.

This is the fifth wave of store reclosures, which started two weeks ago in states that include Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

When Apple first began reopening stores in the United States in May, the company warned that it could end up closing some locations again depending on local conditions. "These are not decisions we rush into - and a store opening in no way means that we won't take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant," said Apple's retail store chief Deirdre O'Brien.

Apple's decisions to close or reopen stores are based on data evaluation, such as local cases, near and long-term trends, and guidance from national and local health officials. In a statement to CNBC Apple said that it is closing stores out of an abundance of caution.

Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.

In store locations that have reopened, Apple has implemented safety measures that include mandatory masks, social distancing, frequent cleaning, temperature checks, and more. In some locations, stores are open only for repairs and curb-side pickup, while others are open but with a limited number of people allowed in at one time.