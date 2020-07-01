Guides
Apple Closing Stores in Southern California, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas, Utah and More

by

As COVID-19 cases in the United States continue to climb, Apple is closing more of its retail stores in multiple states. This week, Apple is shuttering additional stores in California, Florida, Mississippi, Texas, Utah, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, and Oklahoma.


The coronavirus has been spreading rapidly in Florida, Southern California, Texas, and other states where Apple is shutting down access to its retail locations, and as of this week, 77 stores that had reopened have been closed once again.

9to5Mac has been keeping up with all of the stores that are closing this week and has published a full list of the stores that will be closed today and tomorrow.

California

  • Glendale Galleria
  • Northridge
  • Pasadena
  • The Grove
  • Third St. Promenade
  • Century City
  • Manhattan Village
  • Beverly Center
  • Sherman Oaks
  • Topanga
  • Los Cerritos
  • The Americana at Brand
  • Valencia Town Center
  • Victoria Gardens
  • The Oaks

Alabama

  • The Summit

Georgia

  • Cumberland Mall
  • Perimeter
  • Lenox Square
  • Avalon
  • Mall of Georgia

Idaho

  • Boise Towne Square

Louisiana

  • Baton Rouge
  • Lakeside Shopping Center

Nevada

  • Fashion Show
  • The Forum Shops
  • Town Square
  • Summerlin

Oklahoma

  • Penn Square
  • Woodland Hills

Florida

  • St. Johns Town Center
  • University Town Center

Mississippi

  • Renaissance at Colony Park

Texas

  • Barton Creek
  • Domain Northside
  • La Cantera
  • North Star
  • Knox Street
  • Northpark Center
  • Galleria Dallas
  • Ciello Vista Mall
  • Southlake Town Square
  • University Park Village

Utah

  • Station Park
  • Fashion Place
  • City Creek Center

For stores that are closing this week, Apple is allowing customers to pick up existing online orders and repaired devices through Friday, July 3. There is no word on when stores will reopen.

This is the fifth wave of store reclosures, which started two weeks ago in states that include Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

When Apple first began reopening stores in the United States in May, the company warned that it could end up closing some locations again depending on local conditions. "These are not decisions we rush into - and a store opening in no way means that we won't take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant," said Apple's retail store chief Deirdre O'Brien.

Apple's decisions to close or reopen stores are based on data evaluation, such as local cases, near and long-term trends, and guidance from national and local health officials. In a statement to CNBC Apple said that it is closing stores out of an abundance of caution.

Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.

In store locations that have reopened, Apple has implemented safety measures that include mandatory masks, social distancing, frequent cleaning, temperature checks, and more. In some locations, stores are open only for repairs and curb-side pickup, while others are open but with a limited number of people allowed in at one time.

