iPhone 15 Pro
Every rumor about the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which are expected in September 2023.
The 2023 iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple in 2023 will continue on with its four iPhone lineup, debuting an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As with the iPhone 14 Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro models will have features that are not available in the more affordable iPhone 15 devices.
This roundup highlights everything that we know about the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max based on circulating rumors. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to measure in at 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be 6.7 inches, identical to the iPhone 14 Pro models.
So far, it looks like the iPhone 15 Pro models will have an updated design, with Apple introducing thinner, curved bezels and a new titanium chassis. Apple is also expected to add solid state buttons that will use haptic feedback to mimic a button press.
The 3-nanometer A17 chip will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, with the iPhone 15 models using the same A16 chip that's in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. All iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island and will also transition from Lightning to USB-C, but the iPhone 15 Pro lineup will include an upgraded USB-C port that features USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 transfer speeds.
More RAM is expected alongside the A17 chip, but all iPhone 15 models will use the same 5G Qualcomm modem chip technology for connectivity. For the most part, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have the same features, with one major difference - the telephoto camera lens.
Both models will include telephoto lens technology as part of their three-camera array, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a periscope lens that will enable 6x optical zoom, a notable improvement over the 3x zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro models.
Note: See an error in this roundup or want to offer feedback? Send us an email here.
Design
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to look similar to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, with 6.1 and 6.7-inch OLED displays and a Dynamic Island cutout for the camera and Face ID hardware.
There have been rumors of some tweaks to the chassis of the two Pro models. Leaker ShrimpApplePro has said that the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature thinner, curved bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models. The displays would remain flat despite the slimmer, curved edges, a design likened to the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8.
Titanium Chassis
Instead of stainless steel, rumors suggest that Apple will transition to titanium this year, using it for the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Compared to stainless steel, titanium is lighter and stronger, but it is also more expensive because it is harder to work with.
Presuming no other major changes in terms of internal components, an iPhone constructed with a titanium frame will be lighter than an iPhone with a stainless steel frame, so it is likely that the 15 Pro and Pro Max will be lighter than their iPhone 14 Pro predecessors. Weight will ultimately be determined by the alloy that Apple uses, as the devices won't be made from pure titanium.
Titanium is already used in the Apple Watch lineup, and Apple has in the past featured two titanium colors, a standard silver-like natural titanium color and a darker space black version. Apple could use these same colors for the iPhone 15 Pro models, or design new shades.
In addition to being lighter weight, titanium has a different finish than stainless steel. Rather than being shiny, it has more of a matte texture that will not attract fingerprints in the same way the iPhone 14 Pro's stainless steel frame does.
Titanium is a much stronger material than stainless steel, so an iPhone chassis made of the material could be more resistant to dents, dings, and bending but it may be easier to scratch because the oxide layer is easily damaged and can make minor scratches stand out.
Solid State Buttons
The iPhone 15 Pro models are not expected to feature the same physical buttons that are on the iPhone 14 Pro models, with Apple instead adopting solid-state buttons with haptic feedback. Solid-state buttons can be used in the same way as a physical button, but there is no actual button press that occurs when you touch it.
Instead, a haptic vibration is used to mimic a button press and give you the sensation of pressing down even when there is no actual physical movement of the button.
Apple already uses solid-state technology for the Touch ID Home button on the iPhone SE and the trackpad on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. On these devices, you can use a press gesture and it feels like you've pressed a button, but in reality, it's a solid surface with haptic feedback.
Solid-state button technology can improve protection against dust and water because it does not need a physical depressing mechanic, but it does require extra hardware inside the iPhone. Apple is rumored to be adding two additional Taptic Engines to the iPhone 15 Pro models to power the solid-state buttons. Current iPhone models have a single Taptic Engine for haptic feedback.
There were some 2021 rumors indicating Apple would adopt round volume buttons for the iPhone 14. That didn't happen, but there is a possibility that the round button rumors were actually about the iPhone 15 Pro models. A round design could make more sense for a solid-state button as it would provide a larger surface for finger-to-button contact, but it is not yet clear if Apple is going to change the button design.
Apple is expected to use solid-state buttons for both the volume controls and the power button.
Naming - The iPhone 15 Ultra?
With the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra and rumors of iPhone improvements limited to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max, there has been speculation that Apple will call the iPhone 15 Pro Max the iPhone 15 Ultra.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman raised this possibility in September, suggesting that Apple could debut an iPhone 15 "Ultra," but in February, he walked that statement back. According to Gurman, Apple is indeed working on a higher-end, higher-priced iPhone model that could be marketed as "Ultra," but he expects this iPhone to launch in 2024 as part of the iPhone 16 lineup.
For that reason, it sounds like Apple may stick to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year, but it is not out of the realm of possibility that we get the iPhone 15 Ultra naming.
Fast USB-C
All iPhone 15 models are expected to feature a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, a design change that Apple is making because of regulatory requirements in Europe. EU law requires all devices to use a universal charging port, so Apple either needs to design an iPhone just for Europe, or make a worldwide change.
Rumors suggest that Apple has opted to introduce the USB-C port globally, officially adopting it instead of Lightning for the iPhone 15 lineup. USB-C will mean that the same charger and cable setup can be used for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, along with other devices that use USB-C. For those who have USB-C products like an iPhone or a Mac, it will be a convenient transition.
Though all iPhone 15 models will get USB-C, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to support higher-speed data transfers. The iPhone 15 Pro models will support USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 transfer speeds, so up to 20Gb/s at a minimum or up to 40Gb/s if Thunderbolt is supported.
Standard iPhone 15 models will be limited to USB 2.0 transfer speeds of up to 480Mb/s. Wired transfers of photos, backups, and other information would be much quicker with faster data speeds, as would future device-to-device transfers that use a USB-C to USB-C cable.
There is also a possibility that a transition to USB-C will facilitate faster wired charging speeds than are possible with Lightning.
One rumor from Chinese social networking site Weibo suggests that Apple could place some limitations on the iPhone's USB-C port, preventing them from working with Apple-unapproved accessories. Apple has done this with the Lightning port, but none of the USB-C ports in Apple's Macs or iPads have any kind of restriction.
The rumor suggests that Apple could add an integrated circuit interface to the USB-C chip, encouraging customers to buy genuine iPhone accessories and protecting from counterfeit and potentially dangerous charging cables and adapters.
Periscope Camera
New periscope camera technology will be introduced with the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, but the update will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The addition of the periscope lens to the 15 Pro Max will mark one of the few times that Apple has limited new technologies to the larger 6.7-inch Pro iPhone, using an inferior feature in the standard 6.1-inch Pro iPhone.
The periscope lens system will be used for the telephoto camera in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, allowing for 6x optical zoom. Comparatively, the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers 3x optical zoom, which we're also expecting for the iPhone 15 Pro.
Apple is likely limiting the periscope technology to the iPhone 15 Pro Max because of the internal space needed for the hardware. A periscope lens system generally uses a primary lens to capture a photo, with an angled mirror or prism reflecting the light 90 degrees toward a second lens that then sends it to the image sensor. The image sensor and secondary lens are positioned sideways inside the smartphone to extend focal length, and that takes up valuable surface area.
The directional shift of the light and the use of a prism or mirror allows for a "folded" telephoto lens system that fits in the chassis of a smartphone while still increasing optical zoom.
Because of the way light is reflected at an angle in this system, the actual telephoto lens will likely need to be square-shaped, a departure from the circular telephoto lens used for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Note that the camera cutout can still be circular, but the actual lens inside will be square.
For crisp photos at higher zoom levels, Apple will need to build optical image stabilization into the system to avoid blurriness and mitigate movement.
Apple competitor Samsung has been using periscope lens technology for a few years, and Samsung's lenses support up to 10x optical zoom. Paired with digital zoom, Samsung offers up to 100x digital zoom. Samsung calls this technology "Space Zoom."
Like Samsung, Apple may not advertise the lens as a "periscope" lens, but we can expect increased optical zoom for the telephoto lens of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
A17 Chip
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will use Apple's next-generation A17 chip, which is expected to be the first A-series chip built on a 3-nanometer process.
The A15 and A16 chips used in the iPhone 14 models have chips built on a 5-nanometer and 4-nanometer process, respectively, and the shift to a newer process will result in smaller chip sizes because of increased transistor density.
TSMC has been working on perfecting the 3nm process for some time now, and the technology jump is expected to improve processing performance by 10 to 15 percent while also reducing power consumption by up to 30 percent.
Because the 3nm chips are more expensive to make, the A17 chip will only be available in Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models in 2023.
Wi-Fi 6E and 5G
All iPhones in 2023 will use Qualcomm's next-generation X70 chips with improved AI for faster processing speeds, better coverage range, increased power efficiency, and lower latency.
The faster Wi-Fi 6E specification is expected to be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Compared to Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E offers more bandwidth, providing faster connectivity speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity. Wi-Fi 6E provides 1.2GHz more spectrum in the 6GHz band, and it can support whole home gigabit coverage, multi-gigabit connectivity for venues, and it has the bandwidth for higher data streams like those used for AR and VR experiences.
Pricing
There has been some speculation that Apple could increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro models because of the higher-end components inside, especially when it comes to the periscope lens technology in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but pricing changes have not been confirmed as of yet.
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are priced starting at $999 and $1099, respectively, and Apple has not changed its high-end iPhone pricing since the launch of the iPhone 12 Pro models.
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro
Apple's iPhone 15 models will have fewer features than the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, with A16 chips, standard cameras with no telephoto lens, an aluminum chassis, and slower USB-C connectivity, but they will be more affordable.
More information on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus can be found in our iPhone 15 roundup.
Beyond the iPhone 15 Pro
Next year, Apple may tweak the iPhone lineup, adding an "iPhone Ultra" to be sold alongside iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. The iPhone Ultra could feature additional camera improvements, a faster chip, a larger display, and a portless design without Lightning or USB-C.
It is expected to be more expensive than the Pro Max iPhones that Apple offers, which have historically been priced at $1,099.
There have also been rumors that Apple could implement under-display Face ID technology as soon as 2024, increasing the usable display area.