iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: How to Use All the New Features

by

Apple's iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max launched today in markets around the world. If you're the new owner of one of Apple's latest models, then keep reading. Whether you're upgrading from an older iPhone or completely new to the devices, this article will help you get the most out your iPhone 15.

iphone 15 sizes
With the first round of pre-ordered devices now being delivered to customers and availability in stores, MacRumors has put together the following series of dedicated iPhone 15 how-to articles explaining all the new features that can be found on Apple's newest models.

All iPhone 15 Models

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iOS 17

All iPhone 15 models come with iOS 17 pre-installed. During the iOS 17 beta testing process from June to September, MacRumors wrote a series of in-depth feature guides highlighting every major new addition, plus how tos that walk you through using the new features. Be sure to refer to our ultimate walkthrough, and our special AirPods Pro 2 guide for iOS 17, to get yourself up to speed.

Forgot to Pre-Order?

iphone 15 lineup store
For customers who forgot to pre-order one of the new models or simply decided to wait, most configurations ordered online are now estimated for delivery in October, but the good news is that same-day or next-day pickup is now an option at select Apple Store locations around the world.

