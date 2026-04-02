 Apple Fan Creates Unofficial WWDC 2026 and 50th Anniversary Enamel Pins - MacRumors
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Apple Fan Creates Unofficial WWDC 2026 and 50th Anniversary Enamel Pins

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App developer Clément Sauvage has designed a set of enamel pins for Apple fans who want to commemorate WWDC 2026 and Apple's 50th anniversary. Sauvage is offering the pins on Kickstarter, and plans to start shipments in May ahead of WWDC.

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The pins feature the Apple developer logo, the Apple Intelligence icon, Apple's "spaceship" and rainbow at the Apple Park campus, the entrance to Apple's Infinite Loop campus, the Swift logo, and more. A single pin is available for 10 euros, while a full set of eight WWDC-themed pins is priced at 45 euros.

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Sauvage has done enamel pin sets in 2021 and 2024, so this is his third offering. There are some add-on pins from prior years available as well.

Apple often designs its own WWDC pins that are given to developers that attend the WWDC Special Event, but the pins are not available for general purchase.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2026
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

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csauvage
3 days ago at 05:44 pm

I came here to type something similar. I don’t see how this good deed goes unpunished for long.
Maybe because I’m doing it for the community and not to make money. I’m a developer, not a pins reseller. I’m just celebrating community without breaking any IP.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RowellE Avatar
RowellE
3 days ago at 02:03 pm
I would love a pin of the finder character thingy that Apple is using in their marketing.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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csauvage
3 days ago at 05:47 pm

Nice to see an indie developer and fan creating some memorabilia for other fans to fill Apple’s gap… well, until the cease and desist letter arrives from Apple’s IP lawyers anyway.
Why would they ? No IP is infringed here, no logo (I made super extra care) and WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference) isn’t and can’t be a trademark 😉
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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csauvage
3 days ago at 05:42 pm

Did the frog become the official mascot of iVision Pro? I must've missed that announcement.
I’m French, and French are usually referenced as Froggies 😉
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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csauvage
3 days ago at 10:32 pm

I thought that was a slur, did y'all reclaim it? I need an update to my knowledge on this matter.
We’re eating frog legs and snails. But putting a VisionPro on a snail… 🐌 😂
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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csauvage
3 days ago at 07:16 pm

I am interested. The pins in the picture look nice but I can't tell if they're real or not. Maybe a video handling them irl would convince me.
Those are indeed artist rendering. Not real one. The production will start… swiftly.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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