Apple Sending WWDC 2026 Invites to Special Event Lottery Winners

Students and developers who won the lottery to attend the WWDC 2026 Special Event at Apple Park on June 8 have started receiving their invites.



Apple is holding a WWDC keynote viewing at ‌Apple Park‌, but space is limited so invites were done on a lottery basis. Apple accepted submissions from those interested in attending until Monday night, and winners are now being notified.

Developers and students who won a spot will take part in an all-day event. The day will begin with the keynote viewing at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, followed by the Platforms State of the Union, ‌Apple Park‌ tours, and a dinner. Attendees will be able to connect with Apple engineers and experts.

Current Apple Developer Program members, Apple Developer Enterprise Program members, Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni, and Swift Student Challenge winners from 2024 to 2026 were eligible to apply, with attendees chosen by random selection.

Apple does not charge a fee for the ‌Apple Park‌ special event, but the company does not cover transportation or lodging. Out-of-state attendees will need to purchase airfare, hotel accommodations, and transportation to ‌Apple Park‌.

‌WWDC 2026‌ will take place from June 8 to June 12. Developers and students not selected to attend the ‌Apple Park‌ event can follow along with WWDC through Apple's developer website and app. Apple plans to share 100+ WWDC sessions that walk through all of the new features, and developers can attend interactive group labs and get one-on-one help from Apple engineers.