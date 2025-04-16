Apple 'Vision Air' Headset Rumored to Feature Thinner, Lighter Design With 'Midnight' Finish

An all new Apple "Vision Air" headset featuring a thinner, lighter design and a "Midnight" blue finish is in the works, according to the prototype collector and leaker known as "Kosutami."



In a new post on X, the leaker explained that the "Vision Air" will feature a thinner design and switch the battery enclosure and several of its internal structures to titanium to reduce the device's overall weight. Most of the exterior of the device will continue to be aluminum, except with a "Midnight" bluish-black finish. Today's Vision Pro is only available in silver.

The leaker also recently shared a series of images of a new, Lightning-style connector in Midnight purportedly for the next-generation Vision device.

The Vision Pro uses a similar connector, except with 12 pins instead of eight, suggesting that the new cable is part of a more substantial redesign.

Apple is expected to release a second-generation Vision Pro headset with the M5 chip between fall 2025 and spring 2026, but the company's work on a lower-cost headset is widely rumored. The latter could be the "Vision Air" device Kosutami is today referring to.

Kosutami has a mixed track record for Apple rumors, but they were the first to say that Apple would replace its leather Modern Buckle band with a FineWoven version in 2023. They also went on to provide the first real-world images of the FineWoven Apple Watch bands prior to their official unveiling, the new Thunderbolt 4 cable released alongside the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 16 Pro's improved thermal design and redesigned battery, and more.