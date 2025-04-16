Apple Abruptly Changes Product Marketing Materials Amid Apple Intelligence Controversy

Apple has seemingly changed the marketing strategy for the iPhone 16 lineup and other products amid the delay in releasing key Apple Intelligence features.



The global marketing campaign for the ‌iPhone 16‌ and iPhone 16 Pro centered around the tagline "Hello, ‌Apple Intelligence‌." The company now seems to have universally changed this to "Built for ‌Apple Intelligence‌," often in a smaller font. The alteration seems to be a subtle acknowledgment that ‌Apple Intelligence‌ isn't ready, moving emphasis from ‌Apple Intelligence‌ in the present to support in the future.

Apple has updated its slogan from “Hello, Apple Intelligence” to “Built for Apple Intelligence” across its entire product lineup. pic.twitter.com/jO3qzbrKT1 — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) April 15, 2025

The change also extends to the iPad and Mac, which also carried the "Hello, ‌Apple Intelligence‌" tagline. They too now simply say "Built for ‌Apple Intelligence‌." Meanwhile, some people have noticed a growing number of ‌iPhone 16‌ marketing materials such as billboards with no reference to Apple Intelligence at all.

Apple has been hit with multiple class action lawsuits over its delayed Apple Intelligence features. They allege that Apple violated false advertising and unfair competition laws by marketing features that are still not available. Plaintiffs claim they never would have purchased or been willing to pay as much for an ‌iPhone 16‌ had they known that Apple's marketing surrounding the features was false and misleading.

Apple first previewed ‌Apple Intelligence‌ during its WWDC 2024 keynote last June, including personalized Siri, which it said would be rolling out over the course of the following year. That gave Apple until WWDC 2025 this June to roll out the ‌Siri‌ features, but last month the company announced that it needed more time and anticipated rolling out the features at some point "in the coming year" from then. The debacle has become the subject of intense criticism.

The features were initially expected to launch in iOS 18.4, but they are now expected to arrive at some point during the iOS 19 cycle. Many well-connected Apple reporters and observers believe the features will not be available until 2026. The New York Times still believes that they will be released in the fall.