Apple Hit With More Class Action Lawsuits Over Delayed Siri Features in U.S. and Canada

by

Apple has been hit with at least two more proposed class action lawsuits over its delayed personalized Siri features for iPhones.

Apple More Personal Siri Ad
In the U.S., a complaint filed in a California federal court this week alleges that Apple violated false advertising and unfair competition laws by marketing Apple Intelligence upgrades for Siri that are still not available. The two named plaintiffs said they never would have purchased or been willing to pay as much for an iPhone 16 had they known that Apple's marketing surrounding the features was false and misleading.

Apple advertised the Siri features in product presentations, on its website, in a TV commercial starring actor Bella Ramsey, and elsewhere.

Apple was already sued over the delayed Siri features in California last month, and the class action lawsuits could eventually be merged if they proceed.

A similar complaint was filed against Apple last week in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Apple first previewed the personalized Siri features during its WWDC 2024 keynote last June, as part of a wide range of Apple Intelligence features that it said would be rolling out over the course of the following year. That gave Apple until WWDC 2025 this June to roll out the Siri features, but last month the company announced that it needed more time and anticipated rolling out the features at some point "in the coming year" from then.

The features were initially expected to launch in iOS 18.4 last week, but they are now expected to arrive at some point during the iOS 19 cycle. Many well-connected Apple reporters and observers believe the features will not be available until 2026.

Whenever they launch, the Siri upgrades will include understanding of a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls. For example, during its WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info from the Mail and Messages apps.

The class action lawsuits in the U.S. and Canada are both seeking damages from Apple, in an amount to be proven at trial, so class members who purchased an iPhone 16 in order to use the personalized Siri features could eventually receive a payout from Apple, if the judges presiding over each case find that the company broke the law.

Apple's lawyers have yet to respond to any of the lawsuits.

Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, Apple Lawsuits, Siri Guide

Popular Stories

Alleged iOS 19 Icons Front Page Tech

iOS 19 Leak Reveals Alleged New Design With Rounder App Icons, Floating Tab Bar, and More

Monday April 7, 2025 3:13 pm PDT by
YouTube channel Front Page Tech is back today with another video that provides a closer look at iOS 19's alleged design changes. The video contains re-created renders of iOS 19, which are allegedly based on real footage of the software update, provided by sources within Apple. Overall, iOS 19 is expected to have a more glass-like, visionOS-inspired design, with added translucency for user...
Read Full Article234 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro's New Rear Camera Bar 'Same Color As Rest of Device'

Monday April 7, 2025 2:09 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a redesigned rear camera panel that spans the width of the device, but it will be the same color as the iPhone itself, rather than being part of a two-tone design. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, the reporter says the iPhone 17 Pro won't have a two-toned back, as some renders have...
Read Full Article63 comments
iphone x front back

Apple Planning 'Bold' New 20th Anniversary Design for 2027 iPhone Pro

Monday April 7, 2025 2:46 am PDT by
Apple is preparing a "major shake-up" for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. iPhone X released in 2017 for 10th anniversary Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple plans to launch a foldable iPhone alongside a "bold" new iPhone Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass. Could this mean Apple plans to realize former...
Read Full Article89 comments
iPhone Assembly

Trump Believes Apple Could Manufacture iPhones in the U.S.

Tuesday April 8, 2025 12:08 pm PDT by
U.S. President Donald Trump "absolutely" believes that Apple could manufacture its iPhones and other devices in the United States, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said today during a media briefing. Leavitt was asked whether Trump thought that iPhone manufacturing is the kind of technology that could move to the U.S. "Absolutely, he believes we have the labor, we have the workforce, we have ...
Read Full Article580 comments
iphone 16 pro colors 1

Is Now the Time to Upgrade Apple Devices Before Tariffs Lead to Price Increases?

Friday April 4, 2025 3:41 pm PDT by
If you have an older Apple device that you've been considering upgrading, you're probably wondering how the newly announced tariffs might impact prices going forward, and whether it's worth buying now before there's a price hike. Given analyst and economist responses to the tariffs, market panic, and Trump's stance on the current financial chaos, the answer is that making a purchase...
Read Full Article658 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

5 Biggest Changes Rumored for iPhone 17 Pro

Tuesday April 8, 2025 2:38 am PDT by
Later this year, Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, two new high-end flagship devices that will be sold alongside the regular iPhone 17 and an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. If you have been holding out for the iPhone 17 Pro or its bigger sibling, here are five of the biggest changes, informed by the latest reports and...
Read Full Article80 comments
Apple Vision Pro 2 Feature 2

Vision Pro 2 May Now Be in Production Ahead of Launch Later This Year

Tuesday April 8, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
The second-generation Apple Vision Pro may now be in mass production ahead of its rumored launch later this year, Chinese website IT Home today claims. Reporting on information from an unknown source, the website says that key components of the new Vision Pro, including panels, housings, and circuitry, have moved into mass production ahead of the product's purported release later in 2025....
Read Full Article174 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro Models Rumored to Offer Dual Video Recording Feature in Camera App

Tuesday April 8, 2025 7:23 am PDT by
YouTube channel Front Page Tech on Monday shared renders of iOS 19's alleged new design. The end of the video also revealed a new feature that is supposedly planned for the iPhone 17 Pro models later this year: dual video recording. According to Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will allow users to record video with the front and rear cameras...
Read Full Article46 comments

Top Rated Comments

Tune Avatar
Tune
1 hour ago at 08:14 am
Apple should also be sued for using bella ramsey in their ads. What a terrible decision.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
1 hour ago at 08:14 am
All of these lawsuits are gonna end up combined. There will be a settlement, but each member of the class will get $1.25 while the attorneys get $100m.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MartyMcfly88 Avatar
MartyMcfly88
39 minutes ago at 08:37 am

Maybe I'm slow but I'm not seeing the issue given that  Intelligence is ostensibly still in beta.
They sold the iPhone 16 heavily on Apple Intelligence, it was the most prominent part of all the marketing, so it's absolutely right they are being sued for misleading people.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
31 minutes ago at 08:45 am

That’s not even a beta. That’s scam-level tactics used to sell a product with fictitious features.
Nobody should be defending what Apple did here.

Fully inexcusable
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
1 hour ago at 08:14 am
While I can't believe anyone would buy a new phone based on either promised or implemented AI features, I still think this was a sleazy thing for Apple to do, or for any company to do for that matter.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Daalseth Avatar
Daalseth
33 minutes ago at 08:42 am
False advertising? Absolutely. I hope Apple gets nailed on these cases for flagrantly lying in their advertising.
But then so should Tesla.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments