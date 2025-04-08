Vision Pro 2 May Now Be in Production Ahead of Launch Later This Year

by

The second-generation Apple Vision Pro may now be in mass production ahead of its rumored launch later this year, Chinese website IT Home today claims.

Apple Vision Pro 2 Feature 2
Reporting on information from an unknown source, the website says that key components of the new Vision Pro, including panels, housings, and circuitry, have moved into mass production ahead of the product's purported release later in 2025. Some Apple suppliers are said to be "rushing" to fulfill orders.

In October, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that Apple had abruptly reduced production of the Vision Pro headset ahead of plans to stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024. This means that the device may no longer be in production and Apple likely has a sufficient number of Vision Pro units in its inventory to meet demand for the device's remaining lifespan through 2025.

Although Apple's work on a substantially enhanced Vision Pro model has apparently stalled, there are strong indications that the company will release "an incremental update to the product with limited changes to its physical design," such as a chip upgrade, according to The Information. Corroborating this, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have said that a more iterative second-generation Vision Pro is in active development, adding the M5 chip and little else. This updated model is expected to reuse many components from the first-generation Vision Pro to offset the surplus inventory in Apple's supply chain and is likely the model IT Home's report refers to.

Gurman projected the device could launch between fall 2025 and spring 2026, which broadly lines up with IT Home's article today. That being said, IT Home does not have a solid track record for identifying authentic Apple rumors, so the report should be taken with a pinch of salt until we know more.

Top Rated Comments

Rafagon Avatar
Rafagon
25 minutes ago at 09:21 am
This is going to be $8000 with tariffs.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chiromac81 Avatar
Chiromac81
30 minutes ago at 09:16 am
I wish they would put as much focus on fixing and releasing updates to the iPhone 16 that they said they were going to a year ago then they were worried about new products going forward
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brofkand Avatar
brofkand
18 minutes ago at 09:27 am
Apple hasn't come up with a compelling reason to buy the first one, so what's the use of building a successor.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
27 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Is it still supposed to be lower cost?

Also, what's the content plan?

The AVP's largest issue is 1st and 3rd party content and support.

This sounds like the iPad Pro / iPadOS issue again.
Apple just focusing on hardware while ignoring the real issues (software support)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
17 minutes ago at 09:28 am

Apple hasn't come up with a compelling reason to buy the first one, so what's the use of building a successor.
I've been fortunate in that they've priced this entire concept WAY above impulse buy territory (for me, anyhow).
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brofkand Avatar
brofkand
16 minutes ago at 09:30 am

I've been fortunate in that they've priced this entire concept WAY above impulse buy territory (for me, anyhow).
I can afford one, I tested it at the Apple Store. I walked away with a deep impression of the visor on my face and absolutely zero desire to ever touch one again. It was hot, heavy, and unimpressive.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments