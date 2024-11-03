Vision Pro With M5 Chip Rumored for 2025, Apple Also 'Considering' iPhone-Connected Glasses

by

Apple plans to release an updated Vision Pro headset with its as-yet-unannounced M5 chip in 2025, according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The current Vision Pro is equipped with the M2 chip, which debuted in 2022.

Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta
Kuo did not say if the updated Vision Pro will have any other new features or changes compared to the current model that launched earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Apple has delayed production of a cheaper version of the Vision Pro until "beyond 2027" for "a while now," according to Kuo. In the U.S., the current Vision Pro starts at $3,499, and this expensive price has surely limited sales.

"At $3,500, it's not a mass-market product," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, when asked about the Vision Pro in a recent interview. "Right now, it's an early-adopter product. People who want to have tomorrow's technology today—that's who it's for. Fortunately, there's enough people who are in that camp that it's exciting."

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also touched on Apple's future plans for its Vision line of products.

Like Kuo, Gurman said that Apple is planning a "chip upgrade" for the Vision Pro, but he did not say if that will happen in 2025. He also believes that Apple continues to develop a cheaper version of the Vision Pro headset with "scaled-down technologies," but he did not provide a release timeframe for that product either.

Gurman added that Apple is "seriously considering" an iPhone-connected, glasses-like device.

"I also continue to hear that Apple is seriously considering a device that offloads the computing components to an iPhone and serves as an accessory for watching movies," he said. "That's something that would be roughly akin to the glasses offered by companies like Xreal. The benefit for Apple is that it would reinforce the iPhone as the center of its product ecosystem and offer something that could be a much more popular option than the $3,500 Vision Pro."

