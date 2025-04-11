The MacRumors Show: New iOS 19, iPhone 17, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 Leaks
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we catch up on the latest iOS 19 and watchOS 12 rumors, upcoming devices, and more.
Detailed new renders from leaker Jon Prosser claim to provide the best look yet at the complete redesign rumored to arrive in iOS 19, showing more rounded elements, lighting effects, translucency, and an all-new pill-shaped tab bar with an elongated search bar. This visonOS-style redesign is also now rumored to come to the Apple Watch, and a sketchy report claims that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will tout exclusive AI features for Genmoji, Siri integration with activity information and sleep tracking, health monitoring, and more.
We look at the first iPhone 17 Pro cases, which emphasize just how large the new full-width camera bump is set to be, as well as exclusive camera features rumored for the device. We also discuss the report about the second-generation Vision Pro now being in mass production, the delay of Apple's smart home hub product to 2026, and Sir Jony Ive's work on a smartphone without a screen for OpenAI. The MacRumors Show also has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.
