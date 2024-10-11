The MacRumors Show: Apple's Shocking M4 MacBook Pro Leak

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the unprecedented leak of Apple's M4 MacBook Pro models and the company's rumored move to more staggered hardware and software releases.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos

Multiple leaks surrounding Apple's unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip recently surfaced online. The leaks began with unboxing videos shared by several Russian YouTube channels, showcasing the new entry-level MacBook Pro ahead of its official announcement. These leaks were followed by a listing on a Russian classifieds site, where multiple units were allegedly being sold after what appears to be theft from a warehouse. This marks one of Apple's most significant leaks in recent memory, drawing comparisons to the 2010 iPhone 4 prototype incident.

The leaked MacBook Pro reveals several notable upgrades. The M4 chip with a 10-core CPU is 25% faster than the M3's 8-core CPU. As rumored, it also comes with 16GB of RAM as the new base configuration, doubling the previous standard of 8GB, and support for up to two external displays with the lid open. Another key improvement is the addition of a third Thunderbolt port, bringing the entry-level model up to parity with the higher-end configurations. It also looks like the entry-level MacBook Pro will be available in the Space Black color option for the first time. Despite these upgrades, the display, general design, and other features remain unchanged from the current MacBook Pro. These revelations come just weeks before Apple is expected to officially unveil its first M4-powered Macs, with a rumored release date of November 1.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple appears to be slowly moving away from its traditional annual release schedule for hardware and software, favoring a more staggered approach. This shift is evident with the introduction of iOS 18, where key features like Apple Intelligence are delayed and due to be rolled out in subsequent updates throughout 2025. As Apple's product lineup grows more complex, this strategy would allow for better quality control and innovation by releasing products and features when they are fully developed, rather than adhering to fixed timelines.

While iPhones are expected to maintain their yearly updates, other products like the Apple Watch and Mac lineup may follow a multi-year or staggered release schedule to make the company's launches less predictable and more flexible. We discuss whether this is a good move for Apple and take stock of its product strategy as a whole in light of recent releases.

The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel!

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about the latest rumors surrounding Apple's "Home Accessory" product, which could launch as soon as next year.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

space black mbp

Apple Potentially Facing Worst Leak Since iPhone 4 Was Left in a Bar

Monday October 7, 2024 3:03 pm PDT by
Alleged photos and videos of an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip continue to surface on social media, in what could be the worst product leak for Apple since an employee accidentally left an iPhone 4 prototype at a bar in California in 2010. The latest video of what could be a next-generation MacBook Pro was shared on YouTube Shorts today by Russian channel Romancev768, just...
Read Full Article172 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Tuesday October 8, 2024 5:45 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article299 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Coming Next Month: What to Expect

Tuesday October 8, 2024 6:16 am PDT by
Rumors strongly suggest Apple will release the seventh-generation iPad mini in November, nearly three years after the last refresh. Here's a roundup of what we're expecting from the next version of Apple's small form factor tablet, based on the latest rumors and reports. Design and Display The new iPad mini is likely to retain its compact 8.3-inch display and overall design introduced with...
Read Full Article113 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence: New Features, Release Date, and More

Thursday October 10, 2024 8:26 am PDT by
iOS 18.1 will be released to the public in the coming weeks, and the software update introduces the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone. Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18.1 to be released. iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence Features Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta so far: A few Siri enhancements, including improved understanding...
Read Full Article16 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Waiting for a New Apple TV? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Tuesday October 8, 2024 8:57 am PDT by
The current Apple TV was released two years ago this month, so you may be wondering when the next model will be released. Below, we recap rumors about a next-generation Apple TV. In January 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new Apple TV was planned for release in the first half of 2024:Beyond the future smart displays and new speaker, Apple is working on revamping its TV box....
Read Full Article104 comments
Generic iOS 18

Everything New in iOS 18.1 Beta 6

Monday October 7, 2024 4:27 pm PDT by
We're nearing the end of the iOS 18.1 beta testing process, but Apple is continuing to make tweaks to refine built-in features ahead of when the software launches. With testing winding down, there are fewer new additions, but Apple has made changes worth noting. The new beta is available for both developers and public beta testers. Control Center In the Control Center, Apple has added new...
Read Full Article45 comments

Top Rated Comments

eRondeau Avatar
eRondeau
6 minutes ago at 08:40 am
Let's be clear. It wasn't a leak. It was a theft.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments