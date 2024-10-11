The MacRumors Show: Apple's Shocking M4 MacBook Pro Leak

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the unprecedented leak of Apple's M4 MacBook Pro models and the company's rumored move to more staggered hardware and software releases.

Multiple leaks surrounding Apple's unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip recently surfaced online. The leaks began with unboxing videos shared by several Russian YouTube channels, showcasing the new entry-level MacBook Pro ahead of its official announcement. These leaks were followed by a listing on a Russian classifieds site, where multiple units were allegedly being sold after what appears to be theft from a warehouse. This marks one of Apple's most significant leaks in recent memory, drawing comparisons to the 2010 iPhone 4 prototype incident.

The leaked MacBook Pro reveals several notable upgrades. The M4 chip with a 10-core CPU is 25% faster than the M3's 8-core CPU. As rumored, it also comes with 16GB of RAM as the new base configuration, doubling the previous standard of 8GB, and support for up to two external displays with the lid open. Another key improvement is the addition of a third Thunderbolt port, bringing the entry-level model up to parity with the higher-end configurations. It also looks like the entry-level MacBook Pro will be available in the Space Black color option for the first time. Despite these upgrades, the display, general design, and other features remain unchanged from the current MacBook Pro. These revelations come just weeks before Apple is expected to officially unveil its first M4-powered Macs, with a rumored release date of November 1.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple appears to be slowly moving away from its traditional annual release schedule for hardware and software, favoring a more staggered approach. This shift is evident with the introduction of iOS 18, where key features like Apple Intelligence are delayed and due to be rolled out in subsequent updates throughout 2025. As Apple's product lineup grows more complex, this strategy would allow for better quality control and innovation by releasing products and features when they are fully developed, rather than adhering to fixed timelines.

While iPhones are expected to maintain their yearly updates, other products like the Apple Watch and Mac lineup may follow a multi-year or staggered release schedule to make the company's launches less predictable and more flexible. We discuss whether this is a good move for Apple and take stock of its product strategy as a whole in light of recent releases.

