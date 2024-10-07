Apple Potentially Facing Worst Leak Since iPhone 4 Was Left in a Bar

by

Alleged photos and videos of an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip continue to surface on social media, in what could be the worst product leak for Apple since an employee accidentally left an iPhone 4 prototype at a bar in California in 2010.

space black mbp
The latest video of what could be a next-generation MacBook Pro was shared on YouTube Shorts today by Russian channel Romancev768, just one day after another Russian channel shared a similar video. The clip shows a box for a 14-inch MacBook Pro that is apparently configured with an M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a Space Black finish.


According to the "About This Mac" software menu shown in the video, the MacBook Pro in the video is allegedly an unreleased November 2024 model.

Given this MacBook Pro has the standard M4 chip, instead of a higher-end M4 Pro or M4 Max chip, the leaked unit could be the next entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro. If so, that means the minimum amount of RAM for the MacBook Pro lineup would be doubled from 8GB to 16GB, as previously rumored. A third Thunderbolt 4 port would also be an upgrade for the base model, as the current entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is equipped with only two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Last, Space Black would be a new color option for the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, as the base model is currently only offered in Space Gray and Silver.

All other specifications listed on the box are familiar, including the display size and resolution, and other ports like MagSafe 3, HDMI, and an SD card slot. In addition, the 14-inch MacBook Pro does not appear to have any noticeable design changes.

Alleged 14 inch M4 MacBook Pro BoxAlleged box for 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip

Photos of this alleged MacBook Pro box were first shared by the leaker "ShrimpApplePro" on social media platform X last week. At the time, the authenticity of the photos was debated, particularly because the box reuses the same MacBook Pro graphic that appears on the current-generation MacBook Pro boxes. The two unboxing videos increase the likelihood of these leaks being legitimate, but there is no definitive proof.

The source of these leaks is unclear. Last week, "ShrimpApplePro" claimed that at least one of the unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro units was apparently being offered for sale in a private Facebook group. In a follow-up post on X on Sunday, the leaker claimed that he saw someone online who was apparently advertising 200 of the unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro units for sale, leading him to believe this leak originates from a warehouse. It is unclear if these details are accurate, but this whole situation is clearly very sketchy.

Even if these leaks are fake, some of the specifications shown are likely accurate regardless. For example, the M4 chip already debuted in the iPad Pro earlier this year, and from that we know that the chip is indeed available with up to a 10-core CPU.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on Sunday said that he expects Apple to announce the first Macs with the M4 series of chips around the end of October, including a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, a redesigned Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chips, and an iMac with the M4 chip. He said Apple plans to release "at least some" of these Macs on Friday, November 1.

Gurman previously said that Apple would likely hold an October event this year to announce the new Macs, similar to how it introduced the current MacBook Pro and iMac models with M3 chips during a virtual event on October 30 last year. Apple has yet to announce an October event this year, however, and press releases are always possible instead.

Apple is well known for having a culture of secrecy, so this magnitude of leak is rarely seen for its products. As previously mentioned, this could be the most significant leak for Apple since Gizmodo obtained and shared photos of an iPhone 4 prototype that a then-employee of the company accidentally left behind at a bar in California. In that case, Apple got law enforcement involved, but how it acts this time around remains to be seen.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro 14 & 16"
Buyer's Guide: 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.0.1 With Touch Screen Bug Fix and More

Thursday October 3, 2024 2:22 pm PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1, the first updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that debuted earlier in September. iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 18. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes, the...
Read Full Article135 comments
macOS Sequoia Night Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 With Bug Fixes

Thursday October 3, 2024 2:27 pm PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.0.1, the first update for the macOS Sequoia operating system. The 15.0.1 update comes a week after Apple first released macOS Sequoia 15. Mac users can download the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ update by using the Software Update section of System Settings. According to Apple's release notes, macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 fixes a bug that could cause the Messages app...
Read Full Article90 comments
maxresdefault

Two Weeks With the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Friday October 4, 2024 12:04 pm PDT by
Now that it's been two weeks since the iPhone 16 models were released, we've been able to spend enough time with the new devices to share a more in-depth review on their performance, battery life, feature set, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've been testing the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, but the gap between the Pro models and the standard iPhone 16...
Read Full Article109 comments
Prime Big Deal Days Hero 3

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, and More

Friday October 4, 2024 10:43 am PDT by
Amazon is hosting another Prime Day event this year, called Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and offering shoppers the first chance to save on holiday shopping from a major retailer. Similar to the first Prime Day, it will last for two days (October 8-9) and you can already find a large selection of early deals across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and...
Read Full Article17 comments
top stories 5oct2024

Top Stories: iOS 18.1 Coming Soon, October Apple Event Rumors, and More

Saturday October 5, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
It's hard to believe we're already into October with the iPhone 16 launch behind us, but there's lots more still to come from Apple this year on both the hardware and software fronts. We're still expecting a number of Mac and perhaps some iPad updates in the very near future, while Apple Intelligence features are set to begin rolling out with iOS 18.1 and related operating system updates....
Read Full Article28 comments
15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.1

Friday September 27, 2024 6:14 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.1 in October, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks a significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a couple of handy new...
Read Full Article69 comments
ipad mini 2021 youtube

New Report Reveals When to Expect the iPad Mini 7

Tuesday October 1, 2024 2:09 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a new iPad mini that will "potentially" be released "by the end of 2024," according to a report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Last month, Gurman reported that Apple had "new iPads in the works," including an upgraded version of the iPad mini. At the time, he said the device was "on deck for Apple's October event" alongside the first M4 Macs. The wording in his...
Read Full Article
M4 Real Feature Red

Gurman: Apple to Launch First M4 Macs and Potentially iPad Mini 7 on November 1

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:40 am PDT by
Apple will announce several new M4 Mac models around the end of October, with the company planning to launch at least some of them as soon as Friday, November 1, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple will launch a new M4 version of its low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Read Full Article138 comments

Top Rated Comments

roar08 Avatar
roar08
25 minutes ago at 03:06 pm
While it might be a leak, I don't think this anything on the scale of the iPhone 4 which was a much bigger deal. Potentially leaking an incrementally updated product with no visual changes ... honestly it's hardly news IMO.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kalafalas Avatar
kalafalas
25 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
Bold claim, the M4 Mac would have to be as anticipated a product drop as the iPhone 4 to be true and that’s just not the case.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DunedinD Avatar
DunedinD
22 minutes ago at 03:08 pm
Not really close. iPhone 4 was a wholly new design. This is tinkering with an existing design and a component that, in some variation,has been in the wild for months. But hey, keep up the hyperbole!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
20 minutes ago at 03:10 pm
Yeah, it's phenomenally interesting as Apple rumors go, for sure...but not like it's some super secret re-design or something. This doesn't move any needle.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spaxxedout Avatar
spaxxedout
20 minutes ago at 03:10 pm
Yeah, the iPhone 4 scandal was all over the news. We were even reading the police report on here.

Still a very interesting story. Honestly wishing it was the Mac mini, but I guess we’ll have to wait. It seems like the event is on the 28th with launches on the first. VERY curious to see if the Mac mini has an external PSU. Hoping it does because one-cable connection to monitor would be so sick.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pretend.doctor Avatar
pretend.doctor
18 minutes ago at 03:13 pm
Maybe a disgruntled employee of a China based contractor is selling these to Russia? No leaks from the US yet.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments