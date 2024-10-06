Alleged M4 MacBook Pro Unboxing Video Reveals These Four Upgrades

An alleged unboxing video for an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip was uploaded to YouTube today by Russian channel Wylsacom. The video was later linked to on social media platform X by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



It is possible that this is the same MacBook Pro box shown in photos that were shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro in late September, as he claimed that this MacBook Pro unit was apparently being sold in a private Facebook group at the time.

While we cannot confirm the authenticity of this leak, the box reveals four potential upgrades for what seems to be the base model 14-inch MacBook Pro:



25% faster M4 chip: The box lists this 14-inch MacBook Pro as having an M4 chip with a 10-core CPU, whereas the current model has the M3 chip with an 8-core CPU. An alleged Geekbench 6 benchmark result shared by the YouTube channel behind this leak suggests that the M4 chip will be up to 25% faster than the M3 chip. Apple already introduced the M4 chip in the iPad Pro in May, and it indeed has a 10-core CPU and up to 25% faster performance compared to the M3 chip.



Here is a screenshot of the box from the video:



Gurman today said he expects Apple to announce the first Macs with M4 chips in late October, and release at least some of them on Friday, November 1.

Here is the video, which could be removed from YouTube at any point: