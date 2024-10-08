Apple's Shift Toward More Staggered Releases Could Bring More Innovation and Less Predictability

by

Apple appears to be slowly moving away from regular, timed hardware and software releases that come on an annual basis, instead favoring more of a staggered product release cycle, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted in his most recent Power On newsletter.

m3 macbook air purple
Gurman suggests that Apple Intelligence is evidence that Apple is "ever-so-slightly" moving away from a big fall launch for its hardware and software products. iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia debuted without any Apple Intelligence features, despite the fact that Apple Intelligence was a key focal point of ‌iOS 18‌ at the Worldwide Developers Conference, and heavily advertised for the new iPhone 16 models.

Instead, the first Apple Intelligence features will come out in October in an iOS 18.1 update, and Apple plans to add new Apple Intelligence capabilities in iOS 18.2, iOS 18.3, and iOS 18.4. Everything that Apple highlighted in June 2024 won't be available until well into 2025.

Apple has delayed some software features in the past, introducing them in later updates, but with Apple Intelligence, Apple announced everything well in advance and made it clear that the software updates would roll out over time.

Gurman suggests that Apple could continue on this path, adopting a strategy that will see it release products when they're ready rather than pushing to get devices out on a scheduled timeline. As Apple's product lineup has grown more complex, software has also become more complicated. This year, Apple had to pull iPadOS 18 for the new M4 iPad Pro models after it was released, plus it had to remove beta versions of watchOS 11.1 and the HomePod Software 18.1 because the software was causing significant issues.

Apple is not expected to stop offering yearly releases of the iPhone, but there are signs that it is holding updates on some other products. There was no new version of the Apple Watch SE this year (and it seems to be on a 3-year update cycle as of now), nor did Apple introduce a new Apple Watch Ultra, instead adding a new color for the Ultra 2.

Macs and iPads that are planned for 2025 will come at various points throughout the year and may not be tied to specific events like WWDC and the September ‌iPhone‌ event. Gurman has previously said Apple will introduce new MacBook Air models, new iPad Air models, and a new iPhone SE early in 2025, with a Mac Studio to follow in mid-2025 and a Mac Pro to come later.

Gurman suggests that continuing on with a staggered approach could result in more innovation thanks to fewer timing constraints, and that such a strategy would also make Apple less predictable, which is something that the company aims for.

Popular Stories

Alleged M4 MacBook Pro Leak Video

Alleged M4 MacBook Pro Unboxing Video Reveals These Four Upgrades

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:10 pm PDT by
An alleged unboxing video for an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip was uploaded to YouTube today by Russian channel Wylsacom. The video was later linked to on social media platform X by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is possible that this is the same MacBook Pro box shown in photos that were shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro in late September, as he claimed that this MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article275 comments
M4 Real Feature Red

Gurman: Apple to Launch First M4 Macs and Potentially iPad Mini 7 on November 1

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:40 am PDT by
Apple will announce several new M4 Mac models around the end of October, with the company planning to launch at least some of them as soon as Friday, November 1, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple will launch a new M4 version of its low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Read Full Article139 comments
space black mbp

Apple Potentially Facing Worst Leak Since iPhone 4 Was Left in a Bar

Monday October 7, 2024 3:03 pm PDT by
Alleged photos and videos of an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip continue to surface on social media, in what could be the worst product leak for Apple since an employee accidentally left an iPhone 4 prototype at a bar in California in 2010. The latest video of what could be a next-generation MacBook Pro was shared on YouTube Shorts today by Russian channel Romancev768, just...
Read Full Article164 comments
top stories 5oct2024

Top Stories: iOS 18.1 Coming Soon, October Apple Event Rumors, and More

Saturday October 5, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
It's hard to believe we're already into October with the iPhone 16 launch behind us, but there's lots more still to come from Apple this year on both the hardware and software fronts. We're still expecting a number of Mac and perhaps some iPad updates in the very near future, while Apple Intelligence features are set to begin rolling out with iOS 18.1 and related operating system updates....
Read Full Article28 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Plans to Release iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence on October 28

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:18 am PDT by
Apple intends to launch iOS 18.1 with the first set of much-anticipated Apple Intelligence features on October 28, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says the release date is arriving this month later than initially expected, as Apple is reportedly taking extra time to ensure a smooth rollout and prepare its AI cloud...
Read Full Article105 comments
watchos 11 vitals

Apple Watch Users Report Vitals App Detecting Illness Before Symptoms Appear

Monday October 7, 2024 5:34 am PDT by
Apple's new Vitals app for watchOS 11 appears to be impressing some users with its ability to detect potential illness days before symptoms manifest, according to recent reports on Reddit. The Apple Watch app, which analyzes key health metrics measured during sleep over the last seven days, appears to be providing early warnings of impending sickness for at least some Apple Watch wearers...
Read Full Article92 comments
Prime Big Deal Days Hero 3

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, and More

Friday October 4, 2024 10:43 am PDT by
Amazon is hosting another Prime Day event this year, called Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and offering shoppers the first chance to save on holiday shopping from a major retailer. Similar to the first Prime Day, it will last for two days (October 8-9) and you can already find a large selection of early deals across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and...
Read Full Article19 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.0.1 With Touch Screen Bug Fix and More

Thursday October 3, 2024 2:22 pm PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1, the first updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that debuted earlier in September. iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 18. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes, the...
Read Full Article135 comments
maxresdefault

Two Weeks With the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Friday October 4, 2024 12:04 pm PDT by
Now that it's been two weeks since the iPhone 16 models were released, we've been able to spend enough time with the new devices to share a more in-depth review on their performance, battery life, feature set, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've been testing the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, but the gap between the Pro models and the standard iPhone 16...
Read Full Article109 comments

Top Rated Comments

vertsix Avatar
vertsix
12 minutes ago at 02:33 pm
The only problem, at least with Apple Intelligence, is that the feature is being advertised heavily and promoted in marketing for devices already released and being sold, and it is NOT available at the time of purchase. Just a lawsuit waiting to happen.

I am OK with staggered releases so things are more stable and focused, but do NOT provide them in marketing if they're not available at launch, or at least make it EXTREMELY clear it is not available at the time of purchase.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
grantishere Avatar
grantishere
20 minutes ago at 02:26 pm
This is what Steve would've wanted. Good job Apple. This will actually give you time to think different
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Logamaniac Avatar
Logamaniac
18 minutes ago at 02:28 pm
Give us a promotion thunderbolt 5 monitor now then, stagger the pros, studios and minis behind that!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
16 minutes ago at 02:30 pm
Seems more like stumbling rather than staggering. Is it safe to install sequoia/iOS 18 yet?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
goobot Avatar
goobot
16 minutes ago at 02:29 pm
They also only updated their high end headphones with a new port meanwhile their cheap headphones has a better chip in it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aaronage Avatar
aaronage
14 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
Seems sensible!
I’m sure the people who complain about iterative updates will welcome this change (or just switch to whining that Apple is too slow… probably that ?).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments