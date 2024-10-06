Gurman: Apple to Launch New M4 Macs and iPad Mini 7 on November 1
Apple will announce several new M4 Mac models around the end of October, with the company planning to launch at least some of them as soon as Friday, November 1, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple will launch a new M4 version of its low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.
Desktop Macs are not being left out of the refresh, either. Gurman reports that Apple is planning to unveil a redesigned Mac mini with both M4 and M4 Pro chip options. Additionally, the iMac is set to receive an update, with Apple's all-in-one desktop finally transitioning to the M4 chip.
A refreshed iPad mini is also reportedly on the horizon, with a potential release date in early November. This would mark the first update to Apple's smallest tablet since its redesign in 2021.
Looking further ahead, Gurman outlined Apple's hardware plans for the first half of 2025. The company is expected to introduce M4-powered 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, a new iPhone SE with Apple Intelligence, updated 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with accompanying new Magic Keyboards, and a refreshed AirTag.
Mac power users may need to wait a bit longer for high-end desktop updates. While new Mac Studio and Mac Pro models with M4 chips are in development, Gurman says they are slated for later releases. The Mac Studio is anticipated around mid-2025, with the Mac Pro following towards the end of the year.
