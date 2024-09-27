The MacRumors Show: iPhone 16 Pro First Impressions

After some hands-on time with the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4, on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through our first impressions of the new devices.

We consider some of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌'s most noticeable features and improvements, such as longer battery life, the 48-megapixel ultra wide camera, enhanced microphones, overhauled Photographic Styles, and the 5x telephoto camera. We also explore our mixed feelings about the all-new Camera Control button. We also discuss the revamped design of the Apple Watch Series 10, as well as the fit improvements and active noise cancellation capabilities of the ‌AirPods 4‌. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel , so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.