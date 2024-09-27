The MacRumors Show: iPhone 16 Pro First Impressions

by

After some hands-on time with the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4, on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through our first impressions of the new devices.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos

We consider some of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌'s most noticeable features and improvements, such as longer battery life, the 48-megapixel ultra wide camera, enhanced microphones, overhauled Photographic Styles, and the 5x telephoto camera. We also explore our mixed feelings about the all-new Camera Control button. We also discuss the revamped design of the Apple Watch Series 10, as well as the fit improvements and active noise cancellation capabilities of the ‌AirPods 4‌. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel!

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about our favorite iOS 18 features.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Monday September 23, 2024 2:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article298 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

Apple's 80% Charging Limit for iPhone: How Much Did It Help After a Year?

Tuesday September 24, 2024 2:09 pm PDT by
With the iPhone 15 models that came out last year, Apple added an opt-in battery setting that limits maximum charge to 80 percent. The idea is that never charging the iPhone above 80 percent will increase battery longevity, so I kept my iPhone at that 80 percent limit from September 2023 to now, with no cheating. My iPhone 15 Pro Max battery level is currently at 94 percent with 299 cycles....
Read Full Article639 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Preparing iOS 18.0.1 Update for iPhone Following Several Bugs

Thursday September 26, 2024 9:34 am PDT by
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 18.0.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's analytics this week. Our logs have accurately revealed many iOS versions before they were released. We expect iOS 18.0.1 to be a minor update focused on bug fixes. Issues that could be addressed with the update include touchscreen issues affecting the iPhone 16 series...
Read Full Article116 comments
apple intelligence black

Apple Releases Second iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia Public Betas With Apple Intelligence

Tuesday September 24, 2024 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released the second public betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its October launch. The second beta comes a day after Apple provided the software to developers. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 updates by...
Read Full Article59 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Firmware

Thursday September 26, 2024 11:16 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, with the software available for both the USB-C and Lightning models. The AirPods Pro 2 firmware has a build number of 7A305, up from the 7A302 firmware released earlier in September. There is no word yet on what's included in the firmware, but Apple is planning to add hearing aid and hearing test features to the AirPods Pro 2...
Read Full Article66 comments

Top Rated Comments

juju90 Avatar
juju90
31 minutes ago at 07:45 am
What improvements??
It’s the same phone
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Darren.h Avatar
Darren.h
19 minutes ago at 07:56 am
Max has issues with the 16.

Glad I did not buy this year. I'll keep using my Trusty 8 Plus until 2nm and better upgrades

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments