MacBook Pro With M4 Chip May Support Up to Two External Displays

Apple's upcoming entry-level M4 14-inch MacBook Pro may be capable of supporting up to two external displays, up from one display supported in the current M3 model, if recent leaks are anything to go by.



Apple's existing M3 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, not three Thunderbolt 4 ports like the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

Apart from fewer USB-C ports, the lack of Thunderbolt 4 support on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the base M3 chip means it only supports one display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz (or one display with up to 4K resolution at 120Hz over HDMI).

However, assuming the alleged Russian leaks of Apple's unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip are reliable, the new M4 variant of Apple's entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro will come with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, as opposed to the two Thunderbolt 3 / USB4 ports found on the current model. This would mean it can support two external displays instead of one.

While the upgrade from two TB3 ports to three TB4 ports has yet to be confirmed, such a change would better align the entry-level machine's capabilities with Apple's more powerful MacBook Pro models.

As a reminder, M3 Pro supports up to two external displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt. The M3 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models also support one external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one external display with up to 4K resolution at 144Hz over HDMI.

Meanwhile, the M3 Max supports up to four external displays in the following configuration: Up to three external displays with 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one external display with up to 4K resolution at 144Hz over HDMI.



Alternatively, M3 Max MacBook Pro models can support up to three external displays by connecting two displays with 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one display with up to 8K resolution at 60Hz, or one display with 4K resolution at 240Hz over HDMI.

Lastly, both the M3 Pro and M3 Max also support native DisplayPort over USB-C, and one display with up to 8K resolution at 60Hz or 4K resolution at 240Hz over HDMI.

We should know for certain what the specs are for the base M4 14-inch MacBook Pro before the month is out. Apple is expected to announce new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models with M4 chips towards the end of October, with at least some of the new Macs rumored to be released on November 1.