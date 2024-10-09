Leaked M4 MacBook Pro Appears for Sale on Russian Classifieds Site

In a continuation of the latest unprecedented leak, Apple's yet-to-be-announced M4 MacBook Pro has reportedly surfaced on Avito, a popular Russian classified ads website. The development follows recent videos from Russian YouTube channels showcasing what appears to be the unreleased laptop model.



According to reports on social media, the listing on Avito advertised a 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring the next-generation M4 chip. The device was supposedly configured with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and offered in a new Space Black finish – a color currently exclusive to the M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro models. The asking price was said to be around 720,000 rubles (approximately $7,500), which is significantly higher than current MacBook Pro models.

Notably, it appears that multiple units of the unreleased MacBook Pro were offered for sale, suggesting a batch was stolen from a Chinese warehouse and somehow made it into Russia. The listing reportedly included a note stating that the price changes daily and buyers should confirm before purchase. However, as of now, these listings have been removed from the platform, which prohibits the sale of "nonexistent" products.

The latest leak comes on the heels of unboxing videos shared by Russian YouTube channels over the weekend. These videos purportedly show the upcoming MacBook Pro, revealing potential upgrades such as a three Thunderbolt port 4 for the base model (up from two previous-generation TB3 ports) and 16GB of RAM as the new minimum memory configuration.

While the authenticity of these leaks remains unconfirmed, they do line up with recent rumors about Apple's plans for its Mac lineup. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple may introduce M4-powered Macs as soon as the end of October, with a potential release date of November 1.

If genuine, this leak represents a significant breach in Apple's typically stringent security measures. The last time Apple faced a leak of this magnitude was in 2010 when an iPhone 4 prototype was accidentally left at a bar in California.

Apple has not commented on these leaks, and it remains unclear how the company will respond to this apparent breach. As always, potential buyers should approach unofficial listings with caution, especially for unannounced products.