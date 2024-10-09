Leaked M4 MacBook Pro Appears for Sale on Russian Classifieds Site

by

In a continuation of the latest unprecedented leak, Apple's yet-to-be-announced M4 MacBook Pro has reportedly surfaced on Avito, a popular Russian classified ads website. The development follows recent videos from Russian YouTube channels showcasing what appears to be the unreleased laptop model.

m4 macbook pro leak russian ad
According to reports on social media, the listing on Avito advertised a 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring the next-generation M4 chip. The device was supposedly configured with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and offered in a new Space Black finish – a color currently exclusive to the M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro models. The asking price was said to be around 720,000 rubles (approximately $7,500), which is significantly higher than current MacBook Pro models.

Notably, it appears that multiple units of the unreleased MacBook Pro were offered for sale, suggesting a batch was stolen from a Chinese warehouse and somehow made it into Russia. The listing reportedly included a note stating that the price changes daily and buyers should confirm before purchase. However, as of now, these listings have been removed from the platform, which prohibits the sale of "nonexistent" products.

The latest leak comes on the heels of unboxing videos shared by Russian YouTube channels over the weekend. These videos purportedly show the upcoming MacBook Pro, revealing potential upgrades such as a three Thunderbolt port 4 for the base model (up from two previous-generation TB3 ports) and 16GB of RAM as the new minimum memory configuration.

While the authenticity of these leaks remains unconfirmed, they do line up with recent rumors about Apple's plans for its Mac lineup. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple may introduce M4-powered Macs as soon as the end of October, with a potential release date of November 1.

If genuine, this leak represents a significant breach in Apple's typically stringent security measures. The last time Apple faced a leak of this magnitude was in 2010 when an iPhone 4 prototype was accidentally left at a bar in California.

Apple has not commented on these leaks, and it remains unclear how the company will respond to this apparent breach. As always, potential buyers should approach unofficial listings with caution, especially for unannounced products.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro 14 & 16"
Tag: M4
Buyer's Guide: 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Popular Stories

space black mbp

Apple Potentially Facing Worst Leak Since iPhone 4 Was Left in a Bar

Monday October 7, 2024 3:03 pm PDT by
Alleged photos and videos of an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip continue to surface on social media, in what could be the worst product leak for Apple since an employee accidentally left an iPhone 4 prototype at a bar in California in 2010. The latest video of what could be a next-generation MacBook Pro was shared on YouTube Shorts today by Russian channel Romancev768, just...
Read Full Article166 comments
Alleged M4 MacBook Pro Leak Video

Alleged M4 MacBook Pro Unboxing Video Reveals These Four Upgrades

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:10 pm PDT by
An alleged unboxing video for an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip was uploaded to YouTube today by Russian channel Wylsacom. The video was later linked to on social media platform X by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is possible that this is the same MacBook Pro box shown in photos that were shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro in late September, as he claimed that this MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article281 comments
M4 Real Feature Red

Gurman: Apple to Launch First M4 Macs and Potentially iPad Mini 7 on November 1

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:40 am PDT by
Apple will announce several new M4 Mac models around the end of October, with the company planning to launch at least some of them as soon as Friday, November 1, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple will launch a new M4 version of its low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Read Full Article141 comments
watchos 11 vitals

Apple Watch Users Report Vitals App Detecting Illness Before Symptoms Appear

Monday October 7, 2024 5:34 am PDT by
Apple's new Vitals app for watchOS 11 appears to be impressing some users with its ability to detect potential illness days before symptoms manifest, according to recent reports on Reddit. The Apple Watch app, which analyzes key health metrics measured during sleep over the last seven days, appears to be providing early warnings of impending sickness for at least some Apple Watch wearers...
Read Full Article92 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Plans to Release iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence on October 28

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:18 am PDT by
Apple intends to launch iOS 18.1 with the first set of much-anticipated Apple Intelligence features on October 28, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says the release date is arriving this month later than initially expected, as Apple is reportedly taking extra time to ensure a smooth rollout and prepare its AI cloud...
Read Full Article105 comments
Generic iOS 18

Everything New in iOS 18.1 Beta 6

Monday October 7, 2024 4:27 pm PDT by
We're nearing the end of the iOS 18.1 beta testing process, but Apple is continuing to make tweaks to refine built-in features ahead of when the software launches. With testing winding down, there are fewer new additions, but Apple has made changes worth noting. The new beta is available for both developers and public beta testers. Control Center In the Control Center, Apple has added new...
Read Full Article41 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Coming Next Month: What to Expect

Tuesday October 8, 2024 6:16 am PDT by
Rumors strongly suggest Apple will release the seventh-generation iPad mini in November, nearly three years after the last refresh. Here's a roundup of what we're expecting from the next version of Apple's small form factor tablet, based on the latest rumors and reports. Design and Display The new iPad mini is likely to retain its compact 8.3-inch display and overall design introduced with...
Read Full Article105 comments