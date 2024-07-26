The MacRumors Show: Talking Weird iPhone 17 'Slim' Rumors
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss all of the latest rumors about the iPhone 17 "Slim" – a whole new kind of iPhone coming next year.
The iPhone 17 "Slim" is expected to sit above the iPhone 17 Pro Max in 2025's iPhone lineup with a starting price of approximately $1,299. The main selling point is said to be its all-new design touting a super-thin aluminium-titanium chassis and a relocated rear camera that could feature a variable aperture for the first time. It is expected to have a 6.6-inch display and Apple's custom 5G modem, and it may also feature up to 2TB of storage. Despite its high price point, the device is rumored to contain lower-end specifications than the iPhone 17 Pro models, such as a single rear camera, a standard A19 chip, and 8GB of memory.
We also discuss the iPhone 16 Pro's rumored Rose color option that looks set to replace Blue Titanium, Apple's progress on a clamshell foldable iPhone, and the fourth-generation iPhone SE, which is apparently set to hit mass production in October. The new low-cost iPhone is expected to feature an iPhone 14-like design with an OLED display and Face ID, a USB-C port, a single rear 48-megapixel camera, Apple's custom 5G modem, and the Action button.
The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:
You can also listen to The MacRumors Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.
If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about revisiting the Apple Vision Pro and first impressions of the iOS 18 public beta.
Subscribe to The MacRumors Show for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.
The MacRumors Show is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.