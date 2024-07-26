The MacRumors Show: Talking Weird iPhone 17 'Slim' Rumors

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss all of the latest rumors about the iPhone 17 "Slim" – a whole new kind of iPhone coming next year.

We also discuss the iPhone 16 Pro's rumored Rose color option that looks set to replace Blue Titanium, Apple's progress on a clamshell foldable iPhone, and the fourth-generation iPhone SE, which is apparently set to hit mass production in October. The new low-cost ‌iPhone‌ is expected to feature an ‌iPhone‌ 14-like design with an OLED display and Face ID, a USB-C port, a single rear 48-megapixel camera, Apple's custom 5G modem, and the Action button.

