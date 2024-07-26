The MacRumors Show: Talking Weird iPhone 17 'Slim' Rumors

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss all of the latest rumors about the iPhone 17 "Slim" – a whole new kind of iPhone coming next year.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ "Slim" is expected to sit above the ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro Max in 2025's ‌iPhone‌ lineup with a starting price of approximately $1,299. The main selling point is said to be its all-new design touting a super-thin aluminium-titanium chassis and a relocated rear camera that could feature a variable aperture for the first time. It is expected to have a 6.6-inch display and Apple's custom 5G modem, and it may also feature up to 2TB of storage. Despite its high price point, the device is rumored to contain lower-end specifications than the ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro models, such as a single rear camera, a standard A19 chip, and 8GB of memory.

We also discuss the iPhone 16 Pro's rumored Rose color option that looks set to replace Blue Titanium, Apple's progress on a clamshell foldable iPhone, and the fourth-generation iPhone SE, which is apparently set to hit mass production in October. The new low-cost ‌iPhone‌ is expected to feature an ‌iPhone‌ 14-like design with an OLED display and Face ID, a USB-C port, a single rear 48-megapixel camera, Apple's custom 5G modem, and the Action button.

arkitect Avatar
arkitect
14 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Disclaimer: I have not yet watched the video, but…


The iPhone 17 "Slim" is expected to sit above the iPhone 17 Pro MaxDespite its high price point, the device is rumored to contain lower-end specifications than the iPhone 17 Pro models
How is this going to work?
Pay more for a thinner, but lower-specced phone?
bondr006 Avatar
bondr006
10 minutes ago at 09:21 am


Attachment Image
