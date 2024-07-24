Kuo: Ultra-Thin iPhone 17 to Feature A19 Chip, Single Rear Camera, Semi-Titanium Frame, and More

by

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today shared alleged specifications for a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 model rumored to launch next year.

Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island
Kuo expects the device to be equipped with a 6.6-inch display with a current-size Dynamic Island, a standard A19 chip rather than an A19 Pro chip, a single rear camera, and an Apple-designed 5G chip. He also expects the device to have a titanium-aluminum frame, but with a lower percentage of titanium than used for iPhone 15 Pro models.

The analyst added that while there will not be an iPhone 17 Plus, the new ultra-thin model will not be a replacement for it. Instead, he said the device will be an all-new model, with its main selling point to be its "new design" rather than specs.

With no A19 Pro chip, a single camera, a slightly smaller display than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and a focus on design over specifications, it sounds like the ultra-thin model will not be the so-called highest-end "iPhone 17 Ultra" after all. It is now unclear exactly where the device will be positioned in the iPhone 17 lineup, but that will likely become clearer as it gets closer to launching. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, so there is still a lot of runway for more rumors.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17
Tag: Ming-Chi Kuo

Top Rated Comments

iObama Avatar
iObama
1 hour ago at 09:07 am
I keep waiting for this thing to make sense, and so far... I got nothin' lol
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 09:09 am
14 months to go til release, I bet “Apple has changed its plans” will be Kuos message several times til then…
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
deathcab Avatar
deathcab
1 hour ago at 09:10 am
Single lens camera on a presumably flagship 2025 device? Courageous.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
1 hour ago at 09:07 am
Sounds like a very expensive device, no matter where it's positioned.

"Ultra-Thin" = "Ultra Expensive"
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rpetersonca Avatar
rpetersonca
42 minutes ago at 09:34 am
I want this device. Current Pro Max is too heavy, I have no need for all the cameras or zoom. Don't game so CPU is fine. Want top of the line display, super light / super thin, same battery life as current Pro. I don't use a case as I like to feel the device. It's my dream device.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
1 hour ago at 09:11 am
Finally, we get details from Kuo and hopefully Gurman later. Without the the supply chain info from Kuo, none of the previous leaks made sense.

This confirms it's not an Ultra model as many of us suspected. It's basically a slot in for Plus, but probably with a $100 or $200 bump.

The big news is Apple expects to use it's own 5G modem rather than Qualcomm's.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments