Kuo: Ultra-Thin iPhone 17 to Feature A19 Chip, Single Rear Camera, Semi-Titanium Frame, and More

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today shared alleged specifications for a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 model rumored to launch next year.



Kuo expects the device to be equipped with a 6.6-inch display with a current-size Dynamic Island, a standard A19 chip rather than an A19 Pro chip, a single rear camera, and an Apple-designed 5G chip. He also expects the device to have a titanium-aluminum frame, but with a lower percentage of titanium than used for iPhone 15 Pro models.

The analyst added that while there will not be an iPhone 17 Plus, the new ultra-thin model will not be a replacement for it. Instead, he said the device will be an all-new model, with its main selling point to be its "new design" rather than specs.

With no A19 Pro chip, a single camera, a slightly smaller display than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and a focus on design over specifications, it sounds like the ultra-thin model will not be the so-called highest-end "iPhone 17 Ultra" after all. It is now unclear exactly where the device will be positioned in the iPhone 17 lineup, but that will likely become clearer as it gets closer to launching. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, so there is still a lot of runway for more rumors.