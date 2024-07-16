iPhone 16 Pro Again Rumored to Come in New 'Rose' Color
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in a new "Rose" color, claims a rumor out of China, corroborating previous claims.
Chinese Weibo-based leaker OvO Baby Sauce OvO, a relatively new source of supply chain leaks, said on Tuesday that the new color code for the iPhone 16 Pro models is simply "Rose," not the previous "Rose Gold" color that Apple first offered back in 2015 for the iPhone 6S.
According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be available in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and rose. Kuo's prediction mirrored an earlier rumor from the same Weibo source, claiming that the existing Blue Titanium color will be dropped from the iPhone 16 Pro lineup in favor of a new "rose" titanium color.
Meanwhile, Kuo believes the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will apparently be offered in black, green, pink, blue, and white. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in black, green, pink, blue, and yellow. This means that white will replace yellow, with the colors remaining the same.
Kuo mentioned that Apple might rename some of the existing colors, similar to how "White" on the iPhone 12 was changed to "Starlight" on the iPhone 13. Even if the color names remain the same, the actual tone and appearance might still differ. The iPhone 16 lineup is anticipated to be announced in the fall.
