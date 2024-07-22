iPhone 17 Lineup Specs Detail Display Upgrade and New High-End Model

Key details about the overall specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup have been shared by the leaker known as "Ice Universe," clarifying several important aspects of next year's devices.

iPhone 17 Plus Feature
Reports in recent months have converged in agreement that Apple will discontinue the "Plus" iPhone model in 2025 while introducing an all-new iPhone 17 "Slim" model as an even more high-end option sitting above the ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro Max in the lineup. The latest information from Ice Universe, shared on Weibo, corroborates this and claims that the alleged display sizes and price points will be follows:

  • iPhone 17: 6.27-inch LTPO display ($799)
  • iPhone 17 Pro: 6.27-inch LTPO display ($1,099)
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.86-inch LTPO display ($1,199)
  • iPhone 17 "Slim": 6.65-inch LTPO display ($1,299)

Notably, all four ‌iPhone 17‌ models will apparently feature LTPO displays for the first time, enabling ProMotion for a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. To date, ProMotion displays have been exclusive to Apple's "Pro" devices, so the ‌iPhone 17‌ may be the first time that the technology expands to a lower-cost device.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ "Slim" is said to become the new ‌iPhone‌ flagship with a price tag of approximately $1,299, making it the most expensive ‌iPhone‌ model to date. It will allegedly feature a 6.65-inch display, placing it between the ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro Max in size.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro models will apparently feature 12GB of memory, a triple 48-megapixel rear camera system, and an A19 Pro chip fabricated with TSMC's N3P process, whereas the standard model will feature a separate A19 chip. This contrasts with the iPhone 16 lineup, which is expected to feature the same A18 chip across the board.

The information also suggests that the ‌iPhone 17‌ "Slim" will feature an A19 chip, a dual dear camera system, an aluminum chassis, and 8GB of memory, but it is not clear if this is accurate. It is possible that this information has simply been assumed based on its replacement of the "Plus" model and it seems potentially strange for the new high-end model to have inferior specifications to the Pro models. The ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup is expected to be introduced in September 2025.

