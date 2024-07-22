iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Launch Early Next Year With OLED Display, 48MP Camera, and More
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will offer a series of major upgrades over the current model, the leaker known as "Ice Universe" claims.
The information was listed in a post on Weibo, which also detailed the specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup. As previously rumored, the fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to feature Face ID and USB-C, marking a major upgrade from current and previous models that have all featured a Touch ID Home button and a Lightning port.
The device's display will apparently grow in size from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches and feature an OLED panel for the first time. The new iPhone SE is also expected to tout an A18 chip like the iPhone 16 lineup, 6GB to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, an aluminum chassis, and a single rear 48-megapixel camera. The fourth-generation iPhone SE will apparently launch between March and May of 2025 with a price point of $499 to $549. The current model launched in March 2022 for $429.
