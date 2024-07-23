iPhone SE 4 Production Will Reportedly Begin Ramping Up in October
Following nearly two years of rumors about a fourth-generation iPhone SE, The Information today reported that Apple suppliers are finally planning to begin ramping up mass production of the device in October of this year.
If accurate, that timeframe would mean that the next iPhone SE would not be announced alongside the iPhone 16 series in September, as expected. Instead, the report speculates that the device could be released ahead of the Lunar New Year in January 2025. However,
all three existing iPhone SE models were announced in March over the years, so a March 2025 release seems quite possible too.
Rumored features for the fourth-generation iPhone SE include a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, an Action button, and a USB-C port. The device is expected to be similar to the base iPhone 14, although reports said it would have only a single rear camera, and it might share the iPhone 16's rear-panel manufacturing process.
We recently published an iPhone SE 4 rumor recap with all potential features and other details.
