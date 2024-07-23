Apple Reportedly Working on Foldable iPhone With Similar Design as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip
Apple is working on a foldable iPhone that could be released as early as 2026, according to an exclusive report published today by The Information.
The report claims the device would feature a "clamshell" design, similar to Samsung's line of Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. Apple is said to have contacted suppliers in Asia in recent months about making components for the device.
Rumors about a foldable iPhone have circulated for many years, but the report claims that Apple is finally moving forward with the project. The device has allegedly been given a codename of "V68" inside Apple, suggesting that work is ramping up.
Apple is said to have struggled to achieve its goal of eliminating a visible crease in the area where the iPhone's screen would fold, but this obstacle could eventually be overcome. However, there is of course a possibility that Apple decides not to release a foldable iPhone, should the device fail to meet the company's high quality standards.
In any case, it appears that a foldable iPhone is still at least a few years away.
