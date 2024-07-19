The MacRumors Show: Talking Vision Pro and iOS 18 Beta

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we revisit the experience of using Apple Vision Pro and talk through our first impressions of the iOS 18 public beta.

Apple's Vision Pro headset is now available in the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, prompting renewed interest in the spatial computing device. We discuss our thoughts on the best aspects of the Vision Pro, such as immersive video, spatial photos and video, gestures, and UI design, as well as its shortcomings, such as weight and comfort, video passthrough in dark environments, limited content, and general usefulness.

Earlier this week, Apple released the first public beta of iOS 18, bringing the new software to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Apple has seeded three developer betas so far, and the first public beta includes the same content that's in the third developer beta. We talk over our thoughts on ‌iOS 18‌'s new Home Screen and Control Center customization features, the redesigned Photos app, and more.

Let us know what you think about the experience of using the Vision Pro headset and the ‌iOS 18‌ beta in the comments. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about all of the major new device announcements from Samsung's 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event and how they compare to Apple's offerings.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

