The MacRumors Show: Talking Vision Pro and iOS 18 Beta

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we revisit the experience of using Apple Vision Pro and talk through our first impressions of the iOS 18 public beta.

Apple's Vision Pro headset is now available in the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, prompting renewed interest in the spatial computing device. We discuss our thoughts on the best aspects of the Vision Pro, such as immersive video, spatial photos and video, gestures, and UI design, as well as its shortcomings, such as weight and comfort, video passthrough in dark environments, limited content, and general usefulness.

Earlier this week, Apple released the first public beta of iOS 18, bringing the new software to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Apple has seeded three developer betas so far, and the first public beta includes the same content that's in the third developer beta. We talk over our thoughts on ‌iOS 18‌'s new Home Screen and Control Center customization features, the redesigned Photos app, and more.

