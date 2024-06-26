Alleged First Look at Apple Watch X / Series 10 With 2-Inch Display

Apple is rumored to be planning a revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, and 91mobiles claims to have sourced CAD renders of the Apple Watch Series 10 or "Apple Watch X" from industry insiders.



The site claims that the renders are of the "larger" model featuring a 2-inch display. The current Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.7-inch display, while the Apple Watch Ultra has a display size of 1.93-inches, so this would be the biggest screen on an Apple Watch so far.

That said, its dimensions are said to measure roughly 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm, which would make it bigger overall than the Series 9 but smaller than the Ultra. Otherwise, the renders suggest a design similar to the Series 9, with a Digital Crown and Side button, and a square display.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said a significantly overhauled "Apple Watch X" would launch in either 2024 or 2025, to mark the tenth anniversary of the device. The original Apple Watch was announced in September 2014 and released in April 2015.

Gurman said the "Apple Watch X" would be equipped with a thinner case. The Bloomberg reporter also said it would potentially have a magnetic band attachment system, although there's no evidence of that in the renders.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner and come in larger screen sizes than previous models. Kuo said the screen size options on the next-generation Apple Watch will increase from 41mm to 45mm, and from 45mm to 49mm, while being encased in a thinner design. For reference, the Apple Watch Ultra has a 49mm case.

It's unclear at this point whether the CAD renders are accurate, but either way Apple typically launches new Apple Watch models around September alongside its latest iPhone lineup. Apple is said to be planning to incorporate blood pressure monitoring this year, with the watch able to detect hypertension. Sleep apnea detection is also said to be coming to the 2024 Apple Watch model.