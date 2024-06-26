Alleged First Look at Apple Watch X / Series 10 With 2-Inch Display

by

Apple is rumored to be planning a revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, and 91mobiles claims to have sourced CAD renders of the Apple Watch Series 10 or "Apple Watch X" from industry insiders.

apple watch x 91mobiles
The site claims that the renders are of the "larger" model featuring a 2-inch display. The current Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.7-inch display, while the Apple Watch Ultra has a display size of 1.93-inches, so this would be the biggest screen on an Apple Watch so far.

That said, its dimensions are said to measure roughly 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm, which would make it bigger overall than the Series 9 but smaller than the Ultra. Otherwise, the renders suggest a design similar to the Series 9, with a Digital Crown and Side button, and a square display.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said a significantly overhauled "Apple Watch X" would launch in either 2024 or 2025, to mark the tenth anniversary of the device. The original Apple Watch was announced in September 2014 and released in April 2015.

Gurman said the "Apple Watch X" would be equipped with a thinner case. The Bloomberg reporter also said it would potentially have a magnetic band attachment system, although there's no evidence of that in the renders.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner and come in larger screen sizes than previous models. Kuo said the screen size options on the next-generation Apple Watch will increase from 41mm to 45mm, and from 45mm to 49mm, while being encased in a thinner design. For reference, the Apple Watch Ultra has a 49mm case.

It's unclear at this point whether the CAD renders are accurate, but either way Apple typically launches new Apple Watch models around September alongside its latest iPhone lineup. Apple is said to be planning to incorporate blood pressure monitoring this year, with the watch able to detect hypertension. Sleep apnea detection is also said to be coming to the 2024 Apple Watch model.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 9
Tags: 91Mobiles, Apple Watch X Guide
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution)

Popular Stories

iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 2

Monday June 24, 2024 12:52 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to developers, and the software adds support for new features that Apple is working on, plus it tweaks some of the interface changes that have been made in the updates. Apple will refine iOS 18 over the course of the next few months, with multiple changes and refinements expected from now until September. We've highlighted...
Read Full Article122 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and More

Tuesday June 25, 2024 12:35 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware update for several products, including the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max, the second and third-generation AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro, and the PowerBeats Pro. The second-generation AirPods Pro models, the PowerBeats Pro, and the Beats Fit Pro now have firmware version 6F8, up from 6F7,...
Read Full Article46 comments
Apple WWDC24 Apple Intelligence hero 240610

Apple Explains iPhone 15 Pro Requirement for Apple Intelligence

Wednesday June 19, 2024 4:48 am PDT by
With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new personalized AI experience called Apple Intelligence that uses on-device, generative large-language models to enhance the user experience across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. These new AI features require Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models to work, while only Macs and iPads with M1 or later chips will...
Read Full Article483 comments
top stories 22jun2024

Top Stories: Apple Watch X Rumors, New Final Cut App for iPhone, and More

Saturday June 22, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
The avalanche of news coming out of WWDC earlier this month is finally starting to slow, but that doesn't mean there wasn't still lots to talk about in Apple news and rumors this week. This week saw some additional rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch models, the release of major Final Cut Pro updates, the launch of Apple's annual Back to School promo in the U.S. and Canada, new...
Read Full Article26 comments

Top Rated Comments

HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
28 minutes ago at 02:48 am
Looks like my Series 9
And my Series 8
And my Series 4
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
20 minutes ago at 02:56 am
If it’s not 4 inch I’m out. Why can’t they just put a decent screen on Apple Watch. The size is far too small to scroll through websites etc

4 inch for smaller watch and 12 inch for larger and 16 inch for Ultra, I’d say.

?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iamgalt Avatar
iamgalt
9 minutes ago at 03:06 am
The new Apple Watch.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JamonBull Avatar
JamonBull
30 minutes ago at 02:46 am
Interesting. Same strap connector?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
backstreetboy Avatar
backstreetboy
25 minutes ago at 02:50 am
91mobiles is trolling everybody.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
stocklen Avatar
stocklen
23 minutes ago at 02:53 am
Surely the constant striving to make displays bigger and bigger only applies to phones, iPads, desktops, and macbooks...

A watch cant just keep growing theres only so big a screen can be before it looks ridiculous and would be too big for most people's wrists.
The Ultra is seen as 'very big' and not everyone can pull it off - but to go bigger still?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments