Next Apple Watch Could Feature More Power Efficient OLED Display

by

Apple plans to use new low-energy OLED panel technology in the next Apple Watch to further reduce the power consumption of its always-on display, claims a new report out of Korea.

apple watch series 9 display
According to The Elec, Apple will adopt new low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology for its upcoming Apple Watch, which is scheduled to be released in the second half of this year.

LPTO TFT is a method of applying oxide on the driving TFT and the switching transistors behind each pixel. Switching transistors control the voltage applied to the liquid crystal cells, allowing precise control of the amount of light that passes through each pixel.

Existing Apple Watch OLED displays use LPTO TFT in only a few switching transistors, and rely on low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) technology for the majority of transistors as well as the driving TFT.

Using oxide instead of LTPS for the driving TFT and more of the switching transistors means that oxide alone is responsible for the current running through the majority of transistors that connect directly to the OLED pixel. In the new LTPO OLED application, increased use of oxide means lower leakage current and more stable operation at low refresh rates, resulting in overall power savings.

The downside is that the technique means more complication in the manufacturing of the TFT substrates. According to the report, LG Display is expected to take the lead in the development of the new LPTO OLED technology. Meanwhile, Samsung is participating in a development project that should see it join Apple's LPTO OLED supply chain in time for next year's Apple Watch.

This has led to industry speculation that Apple is planning to expand the use of LPTO OLED technology to other products such as the iPhone. The current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus use LTPS panels, while Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models use the more advanced LTPO panels, which support variable refresh rates.

Apple is expected to retain the use of the less advanced LTPS panels in this year's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to maintain differentiation between its standard and Pro models. However, next year's iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus are expected to adopt the same technology, which would mean Apple's 2025 iPhone series will be the first of its kind to feature ProMotion and always-on displays across the lineup.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 9
Tag: The Elec
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)

Top Rated Comments

betasp Avatar
betasp
29 minutes ago at 05:36 am
Still 18 hours of battery life. Bookmark this for the future.

Apple has decided that's the battery life of a watch. It won't change. They will just increase processor power consumption accordingly.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
30 minutes ago at 05:35 am
I hope they do something fun for the series 10 - I plan to update this year so I'm pumped.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
29 minutes ago at 05:36 am
Nice to have a more efficient display in such a device... but Im one of the people who prefers to have the watch blank when not looking at it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
8 minutes ago at 05:57 am

Still 18 hours of battery life. Bookmark this for the future.

Apple has decided that's the battery life of a watch. It won't change. They will just increase processor power consumption accordingly.
That's why I will probably lean towards an Ultra at some point as 18 theoretical hours just doesn't cut it for me. I get up at 5am each day and work out and am pretty active throughout the day, I only use the watch for fitness, texts and email notifications, nothing really else, and it barely gets me to 11pm. On those super active days where I have sports in the evening I have to charge it during the afternoon.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Batterygate: iPhone Users in Canada Can Now Submit Claims for Up to $150 Payout From Apple

Friday April 5, 2024 2:01 pm PDT by
Apple agreed to pay up to $14.4 million (CAD) to settle a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleged the company secretly throttled the performance of some iPhone models ("batterygate"), and eligible customers can now submit a claim for payment. Apple's settlement received court approval on March 4, and the claims period began today, according to law firm Rochon Genova LLP. To submit a...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPad Mini 6 YouTubed 2

When to Expect the Next iPad Mini and Low-End iPad Models to Launch

Sunday April 7, 2024 6:45 am PDT by
While rumors have been focused on new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, some Apple customers are wondering when the next iPad mini will be released. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new iPad mini and entry-level iPad models will be released in late 2024 at the earliest. "The company is also working on new versions of the low-end iPad and iPad mini, but those...
Read Full Article79 comments
10th Gen iPad Feature Deals 2

Best Buy Introduces Record Low Prices Across Every 10th Gen iPad

Sunday April 7, 2024 8:01 am PDT by
Following a few notable discounts on MacBooks yesterday, Best Buy today introduced a sale on the 10th generation iPad, including numerous all-time low prices on the tablet. Prices start at $349.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, and include $100 markdowns on both Wi-Fi and cellular devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article36 comments
iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday April 2, 2024 7:50 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still months away from launching, there are already over a dozen rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of April 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with large...
Read Full Article
Tim Cook MacBook

Tim Cook Sells Nearly 200,000 Apple Shares

Friday April 5, 2024 7:55 am PDT by
Apple's CEO Tim Cook this week sold 196,410 shares of the company's stock, which had a total value of approximately $33.2 million based on the average sale price of the transactions, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. After taxes, Cook netted nearly $16.4 million from the sales. Cook received all of the shares that he sold this week as a performance-based stock...
Read Full Article158 comments
best buy green

Best Buy's Weekend Sale Has Best-Ever Prices on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, TVs, and More

Saturday April 6, 2024 9:08 am PDT by
This weekend, Best Buy has a sale on MacBooks, including the previous generation 15-inch MacBook Air and the M3 MacBook Pro. As usual, Best Buy's sale covers far more than just Apple products, and you'll also find solid discounts on TVs, video games, and more during the event. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a...
Read Full Article20 comments
M3 iPad Feature 3

Gurman: New iPads Likely to Launch During Second Week of May

Sunday April 7, 2024 5:10 am PDT by
Apple will likely launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air models during the second week of May, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "For those looking for more specific timing, I'm told the launch will probably happen the week of May 6," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "Another data point to that end: Apple retail stores are preparing to receive new product marketing materials...
Read Full Article90 comments