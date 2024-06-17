Kuo: Apple Watch Series 10 to Get Larger Screen and Thinner Design
This year's Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner and come in larger screen sizes than previous models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In his latest industry note shared on Medium, Kuo said the screen size options on the next-generation Apple Watch will increase from 41mm to 45mm, and from 45mm to 49mm, while being encased in a thinner design.
As for Apple Watch Ultra, Kuo said it will remain "roughly the same" this year, although if production yields meet expectations, a new dark/black case color option could be made available.
Apple will also start using 3D printing technology to manufacture Apple Watch components later this year, following extensive testing which has significantly improved the production efficiency. Kuo said BLT will be the supplier of 3D-printed components.
Bloomberg previously reported that the 2024 Apple Watch could be labeled the "Apple Watch X" to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch, but Kuo made no mention of this possibility in his latest note. Bloomberg also said that Apple is considering a magnetic band attachment system that will allow the design to be made thinner, but it is unclear whether the system will be ready or present on the 2024 Apple Watch.
Popular Stories
Apple did not mention CarPlay during its WWDC keynote this week, but iOS 18 includes a handful of new features for the in-car software. Overall, there is not a whole lot new for CarPlay on iOS 18, with changes seemingly limited to the Messages and Settings apps so far. Below, we recap everything new for CarPlay on iOS 18. New for CarPlay on iOS 18 1. Contact Photos in Messages App...
iOS 18 includes a handful of enhancements to the Wallet app on the iPhone, with new features for Apple Pay, Apple Cash, event tickets, and more. Below, we outline everything new for the Wallet app on iOS 18, based on information from Apple's press release and a WWDC 2024 coding session. Redesigned Event Tickets Event tickets have an all-new design in the Wallet app on iOS 18, complete...
Apple has been gradually expanding its suite of satellite connectivity features for iPhone, and iOS 18 brings a significant new one in the form of Messages via satellite. The feature allows users to send and receive iMessages and SMS texts, including emoji and Tapbacks, while out of range of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. CNET met up with Apple's senior director of platform product marketing,...
Apple in iOS 18 added a Vocal Shortcuts accessibility feature, and now that iOS 18 is available in a beta capacity, users have figured out that this option can be used to give Siri a new wake word. With Vocal Shortcuts, you can assign a custom phrase that Siri can understand to launch shortcuts and complete "complex tasks," and one of the shortcuts you can set up is an alternative for "Hey...