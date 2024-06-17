Kuo: Apple Watch Series 10 to Get Larger Screen and Thinner Design

This year's Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner and come in larger screen sizes than previous models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In his latest industry note shared on Medium, Kuo said the screen size options on the next-generation Apple Watch will increase from 41mm to 45mm, and from 45mm to 49mm, while being encased in a thinner design.

As for Apple Watch Ultra, Kuo said it will remain "roughly the same" this year, although if production yields meet expectations, a new dark/black case color option could be made available.

Apple will also start using 3D printing technology to manufacture Apple Watch components later this year, following extensive testing which has significantly improved the production efficiency. Kuo said BLT will be the supplier of 3D-printed components.

Bloomberg previously reported that the 2024 Apple Watch could be labeled the "Apple Watch X" to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch, but Kuo made no mention of this possibility in his latest note. Bloomberg also said that Apple is considering a magnetic band attachment system that will allow the design to be made thinner, but it is unclear whether the system will be ready or present on the 2024 Apple Watch.