The MacRumors Show: Apple Vision Pro Available Around the World

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the international rollout of Apple Vision Pro and the new Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos

Apple's Vision Pro headset is now available to pre-order in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, with availability beginning Friday, July 12. The device also launched today in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. It has been available in the United States since February. We discuss key considerations when buying the Vision Pro, such as storage configurations and accessories, as well as the significance of the device's long-awaited rollout around the world. We also look to the future with Apple's rumored low-cost Vision headset, which may rely on a tethered iPhone for processing power to reduce costs.

In addition, we discuss Apple's new Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker, featuring a completely redesigned speaker system consisting of a single tweeter and a single racetrack woofer, a removable lanyard, USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity, 24 hours of battery life, and IP67 water and sweat resistance. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel!

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about Apple Intelligence, the apparent suspension of work on the second-generation Vision Pro headset, and Apple's rumored plans to move to thinner device designs.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Luke Miani, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

apple watch x 91mobiles

Alleged First Look at Apple Watch X / Series 10 With 2-Inch Display

Wednesday June 26, 2024 2:44 am PDT by
Apple is rumored to be planning a revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, and 91mobiles claims to have sourced CAD renders of what could be the "Apple Watch X" or Apple Watch Series 10 from industry insiders. The site claims that the renders are of a "larger" model featuring a 2-inch display. The current Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.7-inch display, while the Apple Watch ...
Read Full Article191 comments
iOS 18 and AirPods Pro Feature

iOS 18 to Bring These 5 New Features to AirPods Pro

Wednesday June 26, 2024 6:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 18 software update is packed with features for supported iPhones, but it also promises to make your AirPods Pro experience better with a handful of sophisticated new capabilities that draw from machine learning improvements and AI enhancements. The following five AirPods Pro features are expected to arrive later this year, when iOS 18 is released to the general public in ...
Read Full Article57 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and More

Tuesday June 25, 2024 12:35 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware update for several products, including the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max, the second and third-generation AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro, and the PowerBeats Pro. The second-generation AirPods Pro models, the PowerBeats Pro, and the Beats Fit Pro now have firmware version 6F8, up from 6F7,...
Read Full Article55 comments
verizon

International Roaming Outage Affecting Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile Customers [Updated]

Thursday June 27, 2024 2:49 am PDT by
There appears to be an ongoing outage with international roaming across multiple cellular networks, with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile customers abroad complaining about the issue on social networks and cellular community forums. Customers traveling internationally have been without service since late Wednesday for hours at a time, with many losing cellular, text, and data. That has left many...
Read Full Article80 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 2

Monday June 24, 2024 12:52 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to developers, and the software adds support for new features that Apple is working on, plus it tweaks some of the interface changes that have been made in the updates. Apple will refine iOS 18 over the course of the next few months, with multiple changes and refinements expected from now until September. We've highlighted...
Read Full Article124 comments

Top Rated Comments

User 6502 Avatar
User 6502
22 hours ago at 11:43 am
So now it can be a global flop rather than just an American one ☺️
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
unobtainium Avatar
unobtainium
20 hours ago at 02:11 pm
Cool, now the rest of the world can play with it for a few days, get buyer’s remorse and return it.


I wonder how many refurbished units Apple is going to have in stock…
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
trip1ex Avatar
trip1ex
22 hours ago at 12:26 pm
Happy my overseas friends can also experience reselling their headsets on Ebay.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
miiwtoo Avatar
miiwtoo
1 day ago at 10:22 am
nothing is gonna change, we still need a better price, you´re welcome,
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RedWeasel Avatar
RedWeasel
10 hours ago at 11:50 pm

There's never been a better time to buy into Apple Vision Pro. The whole AVP experience is magical with so many new apps and developers on board creating immersive experiences for us to drink in from the comfort of our headsets at home.
Tim, is it you?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AlexJaye Avatar
AlexJaye
16 hours ago at 06:24 pm

Who’s we? Low income earners?
Reasonable people regardless of income level.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments