The MacRumors Show: Apple Vision Pro Available Around the World

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the international rollout of Apple Vision Pro and the new Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker.

Apple's Vision Pro headset is now available to pre-order in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, with availability beginning Friday, July 12. The device also launched today in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. It has been available in the United States since February. We discuss key considerations when buying the Vision Pro, such as storage configurations and accessories, as well as the significance of the device's long-awaited rollout around the world. We also look to the future with Apple's rumored low-cost Vision headset, which may rely on a tethered iPhone for processing power to reduce costs.

In addition, we discuss Apple's new Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker, featuring a completely redesigned speaker system consisting of a single tweeter and a single racetrack woofer, a removable lanyard, USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity, 24 hours of battery life, and IP67 water and sweat resistance.

