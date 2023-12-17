2024 Apple Watch to Feature New Look, Blood Pressure Monitoring and Sleep Apnea Detection

Apple made few updates to the Apple Watch lineup in 2023, but the 2024 Apple Watch models are expected to include a new feature set that will make them much more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his Power On newsletter.



At least one Apple Watch model will feature an updated look, and while Gurman does not specify, it could be the standard Apple Watch that's getting a design update. Apple just introduced the Apple Watch Ultra in 2022, and while there are rumors of a larger microLED display for that device, current information suggests Apple won't be ready to add microLED until 2025 or 2026.

In prior reports, Gurman has said that Apple is working on a significant update for the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch was announced in September 2014, but it did not launch until April 2015, so it is a little unclear whether the "tenth anniversary" falls in 2024 or 2025. We are due for the "Apple Watch Series 10" in 2024, and with Gurman pointing to a design update next year, that could be the "anniversary" model.

The updated Apple Watch could include a thinner design as well as a new magnetic mechanism for connecting bands, but the health features may be more appealing to customers. Gurman says that we can expect the next-generation version of the Apple Watch to detect hypertension and sleep apnea, conditions that affect millions of people.

Hypertension will be detected through blood pressure monitoring done on the wrist, which is a notable feat of engineering. Gurman said in November that the Apple Watch will be able to tell the wearer if their blood pressure is trending upward so they can report the findings to a medical professional, but it will not provide specific systolic and diastolic measurements. A future version of the technology may be able to provide exact readings.

Sleep apnea will be detected through sleep measurements and breathing patterns, letting users know if the condition is present. Detecting sleep apnea often requires a sleep study in an overnight sleep center, so the Apple Watch could relieve some of the friction in getting a diagnosis. More mild cases of sleep apnea may go unnoticed, which means at-home warnings about the condition could allow people who don't know they are afflicted to get help and improve their sleep.

Apple refreshes the Apple Watch on an annual basis, so we can expect the new model to come out right around September 2024 alongside the iPhone 16 lineup.