The MacRumors Show: M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air Are Finally Here!

On this week's special episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's newly announced iPad Pro, iPad Air, Apple Pencil Pro, and revamped Magic Keyboard accessory.

We explore the updates to the iPad Pro 's hardware, such as the introduction of the M4 chip, OLED displays, a landscape front-facing camera, an Adaptive True Tone flash, and a thinner design. The iPad Air is now available in a larger, 13-inch display size option and offers the M2 chip, a landscape front-facing camera, and ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover.

The Magic Keyboard for the ‌iPad Pro‌ now features an aluminum top case, a new trackpad with haptic feedback, and a function row, while the Apple Pencil Pro introduces the squeeze gesture, barrel roll, haptic feedback, and Find My integration.

We evaluate these new products and discuss the potential implications of the upgrades for users, including professionals who rely on the iPad out in the field. The MacRumors Show is now on its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips going forward:

