iPhone 17 Air's Standout Color Option Rumored to Be Different From Any Before

A unique blue finish will be the "main" color option of the all-new iPhone 17 Air, according to a rumor coming out of Asia.

The iPhone 13 Pro's "Sierra Blue" finish (2021).

According to the Weibo leaker known as " Fixed Focus Digital ," blue is highly likely to be the "main color" of the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ upon its launch later this year, placed at the forefront of Apple's marketing materials.

The leaker went on to explain that the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌'s blue finish is "different from all the blue colors released by Apple in the past." The finish is apparently "very light," and in low-light conditions, could be "easy to confuse with white."

The rumor bears a resemblance to the Apple's "Sierra Blue" finish, which was the standout color offered on the ‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro. Sierra Blue was the first "Pro" ‌‌iPhone‌‌ color option to use a lighter shade that was still saturated with color. Sierra Blue was a unique metallic, almost icy look, that could appear blue in some conditions, and light grey in others. Apple went on to further experiment with even paler pastel glass and aluminum colors with the iPhone 15 models.

Fixed Focus Digital has a mixed track record for Apple rumors. While the leaker has had some major wins, such as reporting that the fourth-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE would in fact be the "iPhone 16e" and the iPhone 16 Pro's Gold Titanium color option, other claims have been inaccurate. The ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ is expected to debut alongside the rest of the new ‌iPhone‌ lineup in the fall.