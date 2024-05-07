Apple Pencil Pro Unveiled With New Squeeze Gesture, Haptic Feedback, Find My, and More

Apple today introduced the Apple Pencil Pro with a new squeeze gesture, gyroscope, haptic feedback, Find My support, and more.
A new sensor in the Apple Pencil Pro allows users to squeeze the accessory to bring up a tool palette to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors. In addition, a new gyroscope allows users to rotate the Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of shaped pen and brush tools.
Equipped with a new haptic engine, the Apple Pencil Pro provides a light tap when users squeeze, use double-tap, or snap to a Smart Shape.
Apple Pencil Pro is the first Apple Pencil with support for the Find My app, which helps users find the accessory if it is misplaced.
Apple Pencil Pro pairs, charges, and is stored on the side of the newly-announced iPad Pro and iPad Air models, which feature a new magnetic interface. It is not compatible with any other iPad models.
In the U.S., the Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129. It is available to order starting today, and launches Wednesday, May 15.
Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, and new features have already been rumored for many apps, including Apple Music, Apple Maps, Calculator, Messages, Notes, Safari, and others. Below, we recap iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis, based on reports from MacRumors, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and others: Apple Maps: At least two new Apple Maps features are...
Apple will be holding its first event of the year this Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube. How long will the event be? In his newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the video will have a runtime of "around 35 minutes." Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, along with updated Apple Pencil...
It's been a long time since the last one, but an Apple event is finally right around the corner! While it's anticipated to be a fairly short pre-recorded affair, we're expecting to see the first updates to the iPad lineup in over a year and half, so make sure to tune in to see what Apple has in store. Other news and rumors this week included a couple of product introductions from Apple's...
Apple today announced that iOS 17.5 will be released to the public "soon," following over a month of beta testing. While the software update is relatively minor, it does have a few new features and changes, as outlined in the list below. "The new Pride Radiance watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpapers will be available soon with watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5," said Apple, in its...
Apple today announced a new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band, watch face, and wallpaper. The band features a fluorescent design inspired by multiple pride flags with a laser-etched lug that reads "PRIDE 2024." Black, Hispanic, and Latin communities, as well as those impacted by HIV/AIDS, are represented on the band by the black and brown colors, while transgender and...
Top Rated Comments
Pencil Pro ? what the hell.
Then artificially lock it to use on the new iPads only. On top of the not reducing the price of the 2nd gen pencil. Poor business ethics.