Apple Pencil Pro Unveiled With New Squeeze Gesture, Haptic Feedback, Find My, and More

Apple today introduced the Apple Pencil Pro with a new squeeze gesture, gyroscope, haptic feedback, Find My support, and more.



A new sensor in the Apple Pencil Pro allows users to squeeze the accessory to bring up a tool palette to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors. In addition, a new gyroscope allows users to rotate the Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of shaped pen and brush tools.

Equipped with a new haptic engine, the Apple Pencil Pro provides a light tap when users squeeze, use double-tap, or snap to a Smart Shape.



Apple Pencil Pro is the first Apple Pencil with support for the Find My app, which helps users find the accessory if it is misplaced.

Apple Pencil Pro pairs, charges, and is stored on the side of the newly-announced iPad Pro and iPad Air models, which feature a new magnetic interface. It is not compatible with any other iPad models.

In the U.S., the Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129. It is available to order starting today, and launches Wednesday, May 15.