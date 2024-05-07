Apple Announces New iPad Pro With M4, OLED Display, and More
Apple's "Let Loose" Event: Follow along with our live blog
.
Apple today unveiled redesigned iPad Pro models featuring the M4 chip, Ultra Retina XDR OLED displays, a nano-texture display option, and more.
The new iPad Pro offers a considerably thinner design and slightly larger 11- and 13-inch display size options. The 11-inch model is 5.3mm thick and weighs less than a pound, while the 13-inch model is just 5.1mm thick and weighs a quarter pound less than its predecessor. Apple notes that this makes the new iPad Pro the thinnest Apple product ever. It features an improved thermal design thanks to graphite sheets in the main housing and copper in the Apple logo.
The iPad Pro's Ultra Retina XDR OLED display uses two panels in a tandem design to deliver even better fullscreen brightness of up to 1,000 nits for SDR and HDR, and 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness. It delivers deeper, true blacks, more detail in shadows and low light, brighter highlights and improved luminance, and it is more responsive to content in motion.
The M4 chip is built with second-generation 3nm technology and features a new display engine, as well as hardware accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing. It delivers up to 50% faster CPU performance than the M2 in the previous iPad Pro and four-times faster rendering performance.
The iPad Pro's 12-megapixel front-facing camera has been moved to the side of the device for an improved video calling experience. The rear-camera now support ProRes video recording and Smart HDR 4. It also now features an Adaptive TrueTone flash for better document scanning.
The iPad Pro is available with a nano-texture display option for the first time. The device's enclosure is made 100% recycled aluminum and it comes in Silver and Space Black.
The 11-inch model starts at $999 and the 13-inch model starts at $1,299. It is available to order starting today and launches on Wednesday, May 15.
Popular Stories
Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, and new features have already been rumored for many apps, including Apple Music, Apple Maps, Calculator, Messages, Notes, Safari, and others. Below, we recap iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis, based on reports from MacRumors, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and others: Apple Maps: At least two new Apple Maps features are...
Apple will be holding its first event of the year this Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube. How long will the event be? In his newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the video will have a runtime of "around 35 minutes." Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, along with updated Apple Pencil...
It's been a long time since the last one, but an Apple event is finally right around the corner! While it's anticipated to be a fairly short pre-recorded affair, we're expecting to see the first updates to the iPad lineup in over a year and half, so make sure to tune in to see what Apple has in store. Other news and rumors this week included a couple of product introductions from Apple's...
Apple today announced that iOS 17.5 will be released to the public "soon," following over a month of beta testing. While the software update is relatively minor, it does have a few new features and changes, as outlined in the list below. "The new Pride Radiance watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpapers will be available soon with watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5," said Apple, in its...
Apple today announced a new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band, watch face, and wallpaper. The band features a fluorescent design inspired by multiple pride flags with a laser-etched lug that reads "PRIDE 2024." Black, Hispanic, and Latin communities, as well as those impacted by HIV/AIDS, are represented on the band by the black and brown colors, while transgender and...
Top Rated Comments