Apple Announces New iPad Pro With M4, OLED Display, and More

by
Apple's "Let Loose" Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today unveiled redesigned iPad Pro models featuring the M4 chip, Ultra Retina XDR OLED displays, a nano-texture display option, and more.

The new ‌iPad Pro‌ offers a considerably thinner design and slightly larger 11- and 13-inch display size options. The 11-inch model is 5.3mm thick and weighs less than a pound, while the 13-inch model is just 5.1mm thick and weighs a quarter pound less than its predecessor. Apple notes that this makes the new ‌iPad Pro‌ the thinnest Apple product ever. It features an improved thermal design thanks to graphite sheets in the main housing and copper in the Apple logo.

The ‌iPad Pro‌'s Ultra Retina XDR OLED display uses two panels in a tandem design to deliver even better fullscreen brightness of up to 1,000 nits for SDR and HDR, and 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness. It delivers deeper, true blacks, more detail in shadows and low light, brighter highlights and improved luminance, and it is more responsive to content in motion.

The M4 chip is built with second-generation 3nm technology and features a new display engine, as well as hardware accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing. It delivers up to 50% faster CPU performance than the M2 in the previous ‌iPad Pro‌ and four-times faster rendering performance.

The ‌iPad Pro‌'s 12-megapixel front-facing camera has been moved to the side of the device for an improved video calling experience. The rear-camera now support ProRes video recording and Smart HDR 4. It also now features an Adaptive TrueTone flash for better document scanning.

The ‌iPad Pro‌ is available with a nano-texture display option for the first time. The device's enclosure is made 100% recycled aluminum and it comes in Silver and Space Black.

The 11-inch model starts at $999 and the 13-inch model starts at $1,299. It is available to order starting today and launches on Wednesday, May 15.

Top Rated Comments

Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
1 hour ago at 07:17 am
The video with the press introducing this product was truly amazing.
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mashinhead Avatar
mashinhead
1 hour ago at 07:19 am
Apple is becoming the Gillette of product feature naming... Ultra Retina XDR Display.... Tandem OED Display
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Steve121178 Avatar
Steve121178
1 hour ago at 07:20 am
And still gimped with iPadOS...
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jimmy_john Avatar
jimmy_john
1 hour ago at 07:22 am
I mean M2 and M3 are obviously useless trash at this point
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
1 hour ago at 07:18 am
Hope in that thin aluminum will not get another bend gate
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VisceralRealist Avatar
VisceralRealist
1 hour ago at 07:21 am

Apple is becoming the Gillette of product feature naming... Ultra Retina XDR Display.... Tandem OED Display
I think that ship sailed with the "Dynamic Island". Goofiest thing I'd ever heard.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
